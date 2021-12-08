Share on Pinterest A new study looks at myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccines. Rouelle Umali/Xinhua via Getty Images There have been reports of suspected myocarditis linked to COVID-19 vaccinations in adolescents and young adults.

A North American study shows that most of these individuals experience rapid recovery from symptoms.

More research is necessary to determine the long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis. Rare cases of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, have been associated with COVID-19 vaccinations in adults in Israel and the United States military . While most of these cases occurred in males younger than 30 years, researchers have also reported suspected incidences of the condition in adolescents .

Link between vaccine and myocarditis On June 23, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reported a likely link between mRNA COVID-19 vaccination and myocarditis, particularly in those younger than 39 years. Because of the important health implications in the decision to vaccinate youth, it is vital to understand the effects of suspected myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccinations. A recent study in the American Heart Association’s (AHA) flagship journal, Circulation , suggests that young people who experienced the myocarditis side effects from COVID-19 vaccinations recover quickly.

Study method and results Researchers collected data from 26 centers across the U.S. and Canada. Using CDC guidelines to classify cases of myocarditis as probable or confirmed, 139 patients younger than 21 showed symptoms of myocarditis within 1 month of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination prior to July 4, 2021. Of the 139 teens and young adults meeting the study criteria, most were white, non-Hispanic, and male, with a median age of 15.8 years. According to symptoms, laboratory data, and imaging results, around one-third of the cases of suspected myocarditis were classified as confirmed and two-thirds as probable. Almost 98% of all cases followed an mRNA vaccine, and 91% occurred after the second vaccine dose. Chest pain, fever, and shortness of breath were the most common symptoms the patients reported. More than 75% of those who received a cardiac MRI showed evidence of inflammation or injury to the heart muscle. Most of these individuals were in the hospital for 2–3 days, with their illness considered mild. About 20% of the hospitalized patients were admitted to ICU, and there were no deaths. However, the research team noted several limitations of the study. For example, there was no comparison of the incidence or risk between those who experience myocarditis because of the vaccination with those who experience cardiac symptoms following COVID-19 infection. In addition, the authors could not rule out the possibility of a viral infection causing the myocarditis.