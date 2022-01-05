Share on Pinterest Gum disease may have wide-ranging effects in the body. Five/Getty Images

A study from the University of Birmingham, in the United Kingdom, finds that periodontal disease is associated with the development of a range of serious health issues.

These include mental health conditions, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular disease, and cardiometabolic disease.

With gum health problems affecting many adults, links to these other conditions are especially concerning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , gum, or periodontal, disease and tooth decay are the two most serious conditions affecting dental health.

Now, a study from researchers in the U.K. reports that the impact of periodontal disease may extend well beyond the mouth, increasing the risk of a range of serious health conditions.

The study finds that poor gum health is associated with a rise in mental health conditions, as well as autoimmune, cardiovascular, and cardiometabolic diseases.

The CDC notes that nearly half, 47.2% , of people older than 30 have some form of periodontal disease. For people 65 and older, that figure increases to 70.1%.

As the study’s co-first author, Dr. Joht Singh Chandan, explains in a press release:

“When oral ill-health progresses, it can lead to a substantially reduced quality of life. However, until now, not much has been known about the association of poor oral health and many chronic diseases, particularly mental ill-health. Therefore, we conducted one of the largest epidemiological studies of its kind to date, using U.K. primary care data to explore the association between periodontal disease and several chronic conditions.”

To gauge the non-dental health effects of periodontal disease and its initial phase, gingivitis, the researchers identified a cohort of 64,379 adults in the country with gum health problems, as noted in the records of a general practitioner (GP).

The average age of the cohort was 45 years, 43% of the group were male, and 30% were smokers. Each individual’s health was tracked for an average of 3.4 years.

The researchers assessed the risk of developing additional health problems by comparing the cohort’s medical histories with those of a demographically matched control group of 251,161 people without periodontal disease.

The results appear in BMJ Open.