Researchers have modeled how opening different windows affects airflow inside a car, which may help reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission between people traveling together. Share on Pinterest Maksim Avdeev/EyeEm/Getty Images In a new study, researchers have modeled how airflow within a car is affected by open windows, enabling them to estimate the best way to reduce the transmission of airborne pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2. The research, which appears in the journal Science Advances, will help improve the safety of people who need to travel together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indoor aerosols The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly changed human behavior. Many everyday activities now carry significant risks due to the likelihood of contracting SARS-CoV-2. A fundamental way the virus spreads is through the air. This can either be via droplets produced as people cough, sneeze, and sing. Or they can spread within tiny aerosols, which can be produced by people breathing. Aerosols are particularly concerning because their small size means they can travel greater distances and stay longer in the local atmosphere compared with droplets. Scientists believe this is especially an issue indoors, as the lack of ventilation compared to being outside means there is a greater chance of higher concentrations of the virus building up. Consequently, advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been to reduce spending time indoors with other people, and where this is unavoidable, maintain social distancing and wear a face mask. However, while a properly worn mask will reduce the chances of a person inhaling or exhaling the virus, it does not minimize the risk altogether. As a consequence, scientists are now considering how to increase the ventilation of indoor spaces to reduce the virus building up at high levels within the local atmosphere. In the present study, the researchers looked specifically at the inside of a car shared by two people. The researchers wanted to understand how opening the four windows of a typical five-seater car affects airflow, and therefore how it might influence the relative risk of the two people passing the virus between them.

Airflow simulation To do this, the researchers used a series of computational fluid dynamics simulations based on different configurations of open and closed car windows. The researchers presumed that the two people would be seated as far apart as possible, with the driver in the front left seat and the passenger in the rear right seat. The car, modeled on a Toyota Prius, was assumed to be traveling 50 miles per hour. The researchers looked at how the airflow in the different simulations affected how much of a passive “tracer” — representing exhaled breath from people in the car — would travel from one person to the other. As a baseline, the researchers used a simulation where all four windows were closed. The team also turned on the air conditioning.