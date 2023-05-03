Share on Pinterest Experts say beta-blockers are essential medications for a number of heart-related conditions. Shikhar Bhattarai/Stocksy

Beta-blockers are used to treat heart problems and high blood pressure and are commonly prescribed to people following a heart attack.

In a new study, researchers say long-term use of the medications following a heart attack doesn’t appear to improve cardiovascular health.

Experts say the observational study provides valuable information, but they note that beta-blockers are still beneficial for many people.

Using beta-blockers for an extended period of time did not improve cardiovascular health or reduce the risk of additional heart attacks, according to a study published in the journal Heart.

Researchers used the Swedish national register for coronary heart disease to examine the medical records of people who had a heart attack between 2005 and 2016 and required hospital treatment.

The study included records from 43,618 adults, with an average age of 64. About one-fourth were women. None had heart failure or left ventricular systolic dysfunction.

Of the participants, 34,253 (78%) were receiving beta-blockers and 9,365 (22%) weren’t receiving beta-blockers one year after hospitalization for a heart attack.

The scientists monitored the participants 1 year after hospitalization for an average of 4.5 years.

Researchers compared the two groups for:

· Rates of death from any cause

· Further heart attacks

· Receiving re-vascularization, a procedure to restore blood flow to parts of the heart

· Heart failure

During the monitoring period, 6,475 (19%) of those on beta-blockers and 2,028 (22%) experienced one of these events.

After accounting for demographics and relevant co-morbid conditions, the researchers reported there was no discernible difference in the rates between the two groups.

The researchers concluded that real-time data showed long-term beta-blocker use was not associated with improved cardiovascular outcomes following a heart attack in people without heart failure or left ventricular systolic dysfunction.