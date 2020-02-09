New findings are the first to calculate the level of food that goes uneaten in individual households. This waste has a clear economic impact, as well as effects on our health and the environment.

For several years, researchers have had a rough idea of how much food is wasted in the United States.

As the team behind the present investigation note, earlier studies have found that 30–40% of the U.S. food supply goes uneaten, leading to a loss of more than $160 billion.

But researchers have struggled to estimate food waste from individual households, due to a lack of wide-ranging, up-to-date data. New research, however, appears to have found the answer.

Professor Edward Jaenicke and doctoral candidate Yang Yu — from the Department of Agricultural Economics, Sociology, and Education at Pennsylvania State University — used a method of production economics to find that U.S. households are wasting nearly one-third of the food that they buy.

As well as costing the economy $240 billion each year, this waste is hitting individual households with a $1,866 annual cost.

In addition, the current level of waste has implications for our health, food production, and the environment.