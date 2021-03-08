Share on Pinterest Design by Diego Sabogal Many of us may have been tempted to purchase a particular food due to its designation as a superfood. Countless products, including certain fruits, vegetables, spices, greens powders, and protein bars, carry this label. But what does superfood actually mean, and do they exist? In this Honest Nutrition feature, we examine these questions and separate the reality from the hype regarding the foods that will supposedly change our lives.

What are superfoods? Currently, there is no set scientific definition for what counts as a superfood . Generally speaking, the term describes foods rich in nutrients and known to offer significant health benefits. Superfood products are ubiquitous in the wellness world. For example, typing superfood into a well-known e-commerce search engine offers page after page of products branded as superfoods, including coffee creamers, green tea powders, dried fruits, and supplements, some of which are prohibitively expensive. Companies make millions on labeling these products as superfoods — the global superfoods market size was estimated at $137 billion in 2018 — but do they really live up to the hype? Many health experts are wary of the term superfood and for good reason. There is no set definition of the word and no regulations surrounding the use of the term on packaging labels. Because of this, there is no guarantee that a product with the superfood label offers any special health benefits or contains certain nutrients. Consumers may often think that products with superfood on their label are healthier than other products, which isn’t necessarily true. This could lead to consumers spending money on expensive products marketed as healthy, such as superfood powders, protein bars, and supplements, when they could be receiving more benefits at a lower price by purchasing whole foods such as fruits and vegetables. What’s more, many superfood products contain proprietary blends of fruit and vegetable powders and don’t disclose how much of each ingredient — or the amount of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants — a serving contains. The European Union have even banned the use of this term on labels unless accompanied by explicit detailing of the product’s nutritional content. Some nutritionists have expressed worries that the label superfood might make certain food items seem as if they have almost miraculous effects on health. For example, in an interview for The Observer in 2007, Catherine Collins — then chief dietician at St George’s Hospital in London, now intensive care unit dietitian at the Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the United Kingdom — expressed this worry in no uncertain terms. “The term superfoods is at best meaningless and at worst harmful,” she warned, saying that many people have “wrong ideas” about food items commonly labeled as such. “Not only is there no scientific definition of a superfood, but the concept itself could be harmful. [Moreover,] [n]ominating some foods as nutritional talismans gives the impression that ordinary, affordable, and everyday foods are somehow deficient.” – Catherine Collins Popular superfoods Many foods are considered superfoods due to their beneficial effects on health and disease prevention. Most of these are plant-based, but some animal-based foods, such as salmon, have also been given the title. Nutritionists sometimes label the following foods as superfoods, while they acknowledge there is no accepted definition for the term: blueberries

kale

goji berries

chia seeds

maca

spirulina

citrus fruits

acai berries

cocoa

ginger

garlic

flaxseeds

chili peppers

pomegranate

wheatgrass

turmeric

green tea

salmon

avocado

cruciferous vegetables

beets However, this list is by no means exhaustive, and there are many other foods that people often refer to as superfoods.