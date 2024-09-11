Now, a new study recently presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2024, has found a possible link between supine sleep and neurodegeneration .

Previous research has linked supine sleeping to some potential adverse health effects including high blood pressure and obstructive sleep apnea , and is not recommended for people with nocturnal gastroesophageal reflux or who are pregnant .

Everyone has a favorite position in which they like to sleep. Some people sleep on their sides, which is known as a lateral recumbent position. Some sleep on their stomachs — called prone sleeping — while others sleep on their back , known as supine sleeping.

“Night Shift is our positional therapy device (that) was designed (to) keep users off of their back in order to treat sleep apnea, i.e. when sleep apnea severity is greater on the back vs. side. Night Shift delivers a vibration, similar to a mobile phone, when back sleeping is detected and it stops the vibration when the user changes sleeping positions,” Levendowski continued.

“We developed a technology that profiles neurodegenerative risk by wearing the Sleep Profiler on your forehead to record your sleep for two nights,” Daniel J. Levendowski , president and co-founder of Advanced Brain Monitoring and lead author of this study explained to Medical News Today. “Sleep Profiler assesses nine key indicators (sleep biomarkers ) that we’ve found will assist in differentiating the probability of specific neurodegenerative disorders. A Sleep Profiler study can be ordered by a neurologist or sleep medicine specialist.”

They studied the participants in-home using the Sleep Profiler developed by California-based neuro-diagnostics device company Advanced Brain Monitoring, which helped calculate how many hours per night they slept in a supine position.

This study stems from previous research looking for a link between sleep position and neurodegeneration, including a study published in January 2019 that found sleeping more than two hours a night in a supine position was correlated with an increased risk for neurodegenerative disease.

“When we sleep on our backs (supine) the neurotoxic flushing is less efficient than when we sleep on our sides due to differences in how the venous blood returns from our brain to our heart. Additionally, sleep apnea is more severe when back sleeping and the resulting continuous interruptions in sleep also contribute to the buildup of neurotoxins. Thus, our research suggests inefficient neurotoxin clearance resulting from back sleeping over many years contributes to neurodegeneration.” — Daniel J. Levendowski

“ Neurotoxins are generated as a result of using our brain during the daytime and are flushed from our brain when we sleep ( glymphatic clearance ). The accumulation of unflushed neurotoxins in our brain begins around midlife and 15-20 years prior to recognizing the early cognitive symptoms associated with neurodegeneration,” Levendowski explained.

This, the researchers believe, provides further evidence of a strong association between supine sleep and neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s spectrum disorder, and mild cognitive impairment.

At the study’s conclusion, Levendowski and his team—which included researchers from the University of California San Francisco, Saint Mary’s General Hospital in Toronto, and Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Sciences—discovered that participants with the four neurodegenerative conditions tested slept more than two hours in the supine position compared to the control group.

Levendowski said that while their research has established a strong association between supine sleep and neurodegeneration, it has yet to be proven that supine sleep causes neurodegeneration.

“Flushing of neurotoxins is dependent on sleep, so sleep deprivation, insufficient sleep time, and untreated sleep apnea also contribute to long-term risk of neurodegeneration. It is a common belief that back sleeping is superior to side sleeping because the spine is better supported and balanced. However, for brain health, it’s just as easy to comfortably avoid shoulder and neck problems when side-sleeping by using a side-sleeping pillow and/or a mattress topper,” he continued.

MNT also spoke with Daniel Truong, MD, neurologist and medical director of the Truong Neuroscience Institute at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA, and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Clinical Parkinsonism and Related Disorders, about this study, who agreed more research in this area is still needed.

“While the association is compelling, this study does not establish causality,” Truong explained. “It remains unclear whether sleeping in a supine position contributes to neurodegeneration or whether people with neurodegenerative conditions are simply more likely to sleep in this position due to factors like reduced mobility.”

“Given the complexity of diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, I would consider how this new information could be integrated with other established treatments or lifestyle recommendations rather than viewing it as a stand-alone intervention,” he continued.