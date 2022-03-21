Share on Pinterest Scientists continue the search for life extending supplements. Marc Tran/Stocksy

As humans age, the mitochondria in the cells degrade, which negatively impacts cellular function.

A recent study finds that a patented supplement improves such signs of aging in mice, significantly extending their life span.

So far, limited trials involving humans provide similar results, raising hopes that the supplement can delay some aspects of aging in humans.

Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar, associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) in Houston, is the senior author of a new study that suggests the health and function of the body’s mitochondria can slow aging.

Mitochondria are present in nearly every cell in the human body. They play a critical role by providing the energy each cell needs to perform its job.

Dr. Sekhar told Medical News Today,

“Having investigated aging for over 20 years, I am convinced that two fundamental defects contribute to the biological process of aging: [a] deficit of energy due to mitochondrial dysfunction, and an increase in oxidative stress, which harms mitochondria and other cellular components.”

The study found that administering a supplement called GlyNAC to younger mice extended their life span by 24%.

GlyNAC is a mixture of an amino acid called glycine and the medication N-acetylcysteine (NAC) . Together, these serve as precursors for glutathione , an important natural antioxidant.

Levels of glutathione normally decrease during aging. Experts link this deficit to increased oxidative stress , decreased mitochondrial function, inflammation, loss of muscle strength, metabolic defects, difficulty clearing mitochondrial debris, poor nutrient sensing, gene damage, and cognitive decline. All of these are among the established “ hallmarks of aging .”

In 2021 , Dr. Sekhar and his colleagues first discovered that GlyNAC could correct the glutathione insufficiency that occurs with aging.

Given the difficulties observing the effect of GlyNAC over the long span of human life, the researchers turned to mice for their study. Glutathione levels in mice typically decrease at about 65 weeks in age.

The new study appears in the journal Nutrients.