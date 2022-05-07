Share on Pinterest Pastor Ben Thomas, who got COVID-19 early at the start of the pandemic and is still experiencing breathing and heart problems two years later, is pictured at his home in East Meadow, New York on March 2, 2022. Newsday LLC/Getty Images Long COVID is associated with various symptoms that continue to baffle scientists.

Together with people experiencing long COVID, researchers developed a questionnaire to more clearly define the condition.

The questionnaire will be combined with other data to provide physicians with a more actionable understanding of long COVID. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. While “long COVID” is a familiar term and a concerning phenomenon, it is still unclear what the condition is. Also called post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID encompasses lingering symptoms of COVID-19, as well as symptoms that appear after COVID-19’s acute or active infection stage. It may involve any number of organs. Now, researchers from the University of Birmingham’s Centre for Patient-Reported Outcomes Research in the U.K. have developed and validated a comprehensive questionnaire designed to help pin down a definition of long COVID. Dr. Jai G. Marathe, infectious disease expert at Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts, described the problem to Medical News Today: “Long COVID is a condition that the clinicians are learning along with patients, and in a lot of cases, we are learning from patients. Post-COVID conditions may look different for different people, as over 50 symptoms have been described, and often it is difficult to recognize by both the patients and the medical community.” “Now,” said Dr. Marathe, “add to this the fact that an estimated 30% of COVID survivors may experience long COVID, and the sheer number of presentations that different patients may exhibit becomes staggering. In addition, the intensity of symptoms may range from very mild with minimal impact on day-to-day life to severe, resulting in disability.” “Think of [long COVID] as boarding a running train where the departure and destination stations are unknown and the answer to the ever-dreaded question, ‘Are we there yet?’ is a big mystery.”

— Dr. Jai G. Marathe A study describing the creation of the Symptom Burden Questionnaire for long COVID, or SBQ-LC, is published by the bmj .

Revealing long COVID’s impact The lead author of the study and questionnaire is Dr. Sarah Hughes, a research fellow at the University of Birmingham. She shared her team’s motivation with MNT: “We know that long COVID covers a wide range of, often fluctuating, symptoms that can appear at any time following the initial COVID-19 infection. This makes it difficult to know what long COVID actually is and therefore what should be measured.” “What was clear was that individuals living with long COVID told us that existing measures did not fully capture their lived experience.”

— Dr. Sarah Hughes To gain a more useful understanding, the researchers designed a “patient-reported outcome measure,” or PROM. People who have had COVID-19 can complete it themselves or in an interview. From these interviews and literature reviews, the researchers identified a set of long COVID symptoms. They presented the results to 10 clinicians who validated and identified the symptoms of clinical concern. They then field-tested the draft questionnaire on 274 adults with long COVID. Dr. Hughes further explained: “When deciding ‘what to measure’ in long COVID, our decisions were based on current understanding of long COVID from the published literature, identification of symptoms of clinical concern from a health practitioner and researcher perspective, but most importantly, first-hand accounts of symptoms as experienced by people with long COVID.” The researchers “worked extensively with individuals with lived experience at each phase of the SBQ-LC’s development to ensure the items (questions) represented all the symptoms of long COVID considered important to individuals living with the condition,” she said.