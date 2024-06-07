Share on Pinterest The synthetic hormones in birth control pills may affect mental health, research suggests. sandoclr/Getty Images The combined hormonal contraceptive pill is the second most popular form of contraception in the United States, besides condoms.

Ethinyl estradiol has been used in the contraceptive pill since it was first created 60 years ago.

Researchers have discovered that rats given this hormone exhibited more behaviors associated with anxiety, compared to a more natural estrogen used in a more modern form of the contraceptive pill. Rats given synthetic estrogens used in birth control pills exhibited greater signs of anxiety than those given natural estrogens, researchers have found. The study showed that synthetic estrogens were associated with higher sex hormone-binding globulin and lower steroid hormone levels when compared to natural ones. The researchers presented their results at ENDO 2024, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Boston, M.A., by a PhD candidate at Midwestern University. The natural estrogen used in this study was the NOMAC-E2 Combined Oral Contraceptive, known as Zoely, and produced by the pharmaceutical company Merck. The synthetic estrogen used in most combined hormonal contraceptive pills on the market is a highly potent synthetic estrogen called ethinyl estradiol. Researchers had been looking for natural estrogen to use in combined hormonal contraceptive pills since its inception 60 years ago, but these had not been potent enough for those pills to be an effective form of hormonal contraceptive. This changed in 2011 when Zoely was introduced to the market. Abigail Hegwood, M.S., a P.h.D. candidate who carried out the study, said she had wanted to investigate the new, natural estrogen on the market as she had become aware there was little epidemiological data on the side effects of specific progestins and estrogens. “Really I wanted to know [whether there is] a difference between these two estrogens. They just released this natural estrogen on the market. Does this possibly give us an opportunity to find a difference between formulations in terms of behavioral side effects?” she said. She now plans on submitting the results of this research for peer review in the coming months.

Different behavior with synthetic estrogen Three groups of 12 female rats were given either ethinyl estradiol a synthetic estrogen with dienogest, a progestin often combined with it in oral combined hormonal contraception, or estradiol valerate a natural estrogen with dienogest, or a control, delivered via a subcutaneous pump for 28 days. The researchers tested the rats’ spatial awareness and anxiety in a maze test, between days 20-28, and collected serum samples on day 28. The researchers discovered that the rats had similar spatial memory across all three groups. However, those who were given the synthetic estrogen had a different response to the spatial memory task in the maze test, which is believed to be associated with anxiety-like behaviors in rats. Serum samples also showed that both types of estrogen reduced circulating testosterone and progesterone. The authors note levels of the type of estradiol made in the ovaries were below the detection limit in over half of rats given ethinyl estradiol.

How estrogen is linked to spatial memory and anxiety Previous research has shown that higher levels of testosterone and E2 reduce anxiety-related behaviors and improve spatial memory, authors noted. They propose that the results they have seen are due to the effect of synthetic estrogens on the brain. “Ethinyl estradiol and estradiol valerate have different effects on hormone-binding globulin. And hormone-binding globulin can bind and render steroid hormones in the blood unavailable for use by the body. And so we know that ethinyl estradiol increases hormone-binding globulin, which increases the amount of bound steroid hormone in the blood,” said Hegwood. “So my hypothesis would be that because ethinyl estradiol is having this greater effect on the availability of steroid hormones, it would have a greater effect on the actions that these steroid hormones have on the body, including the brain,” she added. Her supervisor Alesia Prakapenka, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Biomedical Sciences program at Midwestern University in Downers Grove, Ill, told Medical News Today: “Another potential outcome is there’s the feedback loop that’s being halted by the contraceptive treatments between the hypothalamus, the pituitary, and the gonads.” The observation they had made is that the estrogen normally made in the ovaries was below the level of detection in many of the rats given ethinyl estradiol. “What we actually saw is that with the synthetic ethinyl estradiol group, more than half of the samples in that group had 17-beta estradiol levels that were actually below the limit of detection. And so it could be that even if it’s not the hormone itself from the contraceptive, it may be changing something within the feedback loop that then could be having that effect,” explained Prakapenka. Prakapenka said there hasn’t been much focus on the behavioral effects of hormonal contraception. “I think bringing this to attention is exciting because now we can start to look at it more and then combine it with additional factors that are across the lifespan could be impacting females, including pregnancy, including menopause,” she said. Tailored birth control options “There’s a lot of development that’s happening with different options for menopausal hormone therapy. So maybe taking those strategies, applying them to contraceptive use as well, kind of across the board, what a female can go through and how we can inform them of this. These are your options. These are kind of the individual changes that you may experience and how to adjust based on that individual woman, as opposed to women as a whole or females as a whole.”

— Alesia Prakapenka, Ph.D.