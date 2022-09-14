Share on Pinterest Consuming vitamin D may be beneficial to health but this may not translate to a protective effect against disease. Spencer Platt/Getty Images Vitamin D has many health benefits such as building strong bones and boosting a person’s immune system.

Two new studies report that vitamin D supplements do not offer protection against acute respiratory infections or a SARS-COV-2 infection.

Despite disappointing results, researchers plan to continue to follow study participants to see if there are any additional health outcomes from vitamin D supplementation. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Vitamin D is most known for its role in promoting strong bones by ensuring the body absorbs calcium properly. However, researchers also believe vitamin D helps boost a person’s immunity and may provide protection against developing diseases like diabetes and asthma . Additionally, past research has shown that vitamin D may help protect the body from respiratory tract infections . There has also been research conducted on a link between vitamin D deficiency and a greater chance of developing COVID-19 . Now, two new clinical studies recently published in the journal The BMJ report that vitamin D supplements do not help reduce acute respiratory infections or infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Two vitamin D studies The first clinical study took place in the United Kingdom and was conducted by a research team from the Queen Mary University of London. Researchers enrolled 6,200 people ages 16 and over who were not currently taking vitamin D supplements. Following a blood analysis of their vitamin D levels, researchers administered either a low or high dose of vitamin D to the study participants. After a six-month follow-up, scientists found at least one acute respiratory tract infection of any cause occurred in 5.7% of the low-dose vitamin D supplement group and 5% in the higher-dose group. Additionally, 3.6% of participants in the low-dose vitamin D group and 3% in the higher-dose group developed COVID-19, compared to 2.6% of participants not offered a vitamin D supplement. The second study was conducted by a research team from Oslo University Hospital in Norway. “We were trying to prove that vitamin D actually could prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory tract infections,” principal investigator Dr. Arne Søraas in the Department of Microbiology at Oslo University Hospital explained to Medical News Today. “There has been a lot of research into vitamin D as a ‘booster’ for the immune system and even meta-analyses that have shown it to be effective in preventing such infections. There was, therefore, a hope that it could also prevent COVID-19 which is also an airway infection.”

— Dr. Arne Søraas This study focused on the use of a cod liver oil supplement to prevent acute respiratory infections and COVID-19. Cod liver oil contains high amounts of vitamin D, vitamin A, and omega-3 fatty acids. Dr. Søraas said he also led the Norwegian Corona Cohort study where scientists followed 200,000 Norwegians through the pandemic. “There we observed that cod liver oil users were less likely to catch COVID-19,” he said. “Cod liver oil is a widely used supplement in Norway.” Dr. Søraas and his team administered cod liver oil or a placebo to about 34,600 adults not currently taking vitamin D supplements. After taking the cod liver oil or placebo for a median of 164 days, 1.31% of cod liver oil takers had developed COVID-19, compared to 1.32% of placebo takers. The cod liver oil group also had a higher percentage of those developing serious COVID-19 — 0.70% compared to 0.58% in the placebo group. Additionally, the research team did not observe a reduction in the incidence of acute respiratory tract infections in those taking cod liver oil compared to those taking the placebo.