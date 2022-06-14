Share on Pinterest The time of day people choose to exercise could have different effects. David Trood/Getty Images

A new study finds there are optimal times of day for achieving specific goals with exercise.

The research shows that for women, in particular, exercising in the morning or evening produces different results.

The study also includes the effect of exercise times on an individual’s mood.

Not everyone exercises for the same reason. For some, exercise is a means of addressing a health issue such as hypertension. Some work out to build strength in one part of the body or another, and some to improve their mood.

A new study suggests the time of day at which a person exercises may produce different results. In addition, those results are not the same for women and men.

Professor Paul J. Arciero, lead author of the study and professor at the Health and Human Physiological Sciences Department at Skidmore College in New York, tells BBC News that the best time for exercise is when people can fit it into their schedules.

Nonetheless, the study reveals certain time periods when individuals are most likely to achieve specific exercise goals.

Dr. Asad R. Siddiqi, assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Weill Cornell Medicine in NYC, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today:

“I appreciated the authors’ stated goal of adding to our understanding of the effects of training on female athletes and how that may differ from male athletes.“

“Women are notoriously underrepresented in the medical literature, and even hypothesizing that there may be a difference between how different biological sexes respond to exercise indicates a level of thoughtfulness and nuance that has long been missing from scientific inquiry.”

— Dr. Asad R. Siddiqi

The study was published in frontiers in Physiology.