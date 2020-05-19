A recent satellite analysis suggests that the COVID-19 lockdown is reducing two pollutants but increasing another.

With so many people working from home or sheltering in place, a reduction in automobile emissions is one potentially positive outcome of the pandemic, even if it is temporary.

The American Geophysical Union’s journal Geophysical Research Letters recently published two papers that take a look at the effect of lockdowns on air quality.

They show that, on the one hand, levels of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter pollution over China, Western Europe, and the United States have fallen dramatically due to lockdown measures. However, on the other hand, levels of surface ozone in China have increased.

The pause in automobile emissions during the lockdown presents a rare chance to assess the impact of driving on air quality. The only somewhat comparable event was the reduction in China’s pollution that accompanied the 2008 Beijing Olympics. However, that was of much shorter duration and encompassed a significantly smaller geographic area.

Atmospheric scientist Jenny Stavrakou, of the Royal Belgian Institute for Space Aeronomy in Brussels, notes: “Maybe this unintended experiment could be used to understand better the emission regulations. It is some positive news among a very tragic situation.” Stavrakou is co-author of the paper focusing on levels of nitrogen dioxide.