What do our gut microbiomes have to say about how we age? Image credit: Westend61/Getty Images. Measurements of metabolic health can be used to evaluate the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Researchers in China have also shown that metabolic health can be characterized by the presence and abundance of certain microbes in the gut microbiome.

Age is also associated with certain characteristics of the microbiome and people with microbiomes associated with younger metrics were less likely to experience cardiovascular disease.

These findings were verified across Chinese, European and American cohorts. Scientists have characterized the way age and metabolism can present in the microbiome. Researchers in China developed an age-related and metabolism-related microbial signature based on findings from investigations in a cohort of over 10,000 Chinese people, and verified it on a cohort of over 9,000 Chinese people. They then looked at the impacts these signatures had on cardiovascular disease risk. The researchers published their results in Nature Medicine . The gut microbiome is the population of bacteria, viruses and other microbes, playing a role in digestion, but also in other processes, including nerve signaling, immune response and hormones. Yoshua Quinones, MD, a board-certified internist with Medical Offices of Manhattan, NY, not involved in this research, explained to Medical News Today: “The microbiome affects cardiovascular disease risk by producing metabolites like TMAO (trimethylamine N-oxide) and SCFAs (short-chain fatty acids), modulating inflammation and immune responses, influencing lipid and glucose metabolism, regulating blood pressure, and altering cholesterol absorption […] As we age, changes in our immune system, diet, lifestyle, and gut function alter the gut microbiome. This leads to fewer different types of bacteria and changes in how they work, affecting our overall health and risk of diseases.”

What metabolic parameters are linked to aging? First, the researchers looked at a cohort of 10,207 Chinese participants, collecting information on 21 metabolic parameters to classify individuals into five “metabolic multimorbidity clusters” clusters. These were: MC1: healthy

MC2: low high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol

MC3: high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol

MC4: obesity-related mixed

MC5: hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) They then looked at the impact of being in one of these clusters on overall cardiovascular disease risk over an average follow-up of 11.1 years. They discovered that people in the obesity and hyperglycemia clusters were 75% and 117%, respectively, more likely to develop cardiovascular disease when compared to the healthy cluster. The MC1, MC2, and MC3 clusters were all linked to “healthy” parameters, while MC4 and MC5 were associated with “unhealthy” parameters. These results were then validated in a cohort of 9,061 individuals, with a 10-year follow-up.

Certain bacteria may influence aging Researchers then looked at the gut microbiome of 4,491 participants from the original cohort, and sequenced the genomes of the microbes found there, to identify the presence and abundance of particular species. They discovered that the microbiomes of people they assigned to the metabolic multimorbidity clusters had certain overlapping characteristics. They also characterized the species that were found in the microbiome of younger people and older people. They then plotted the presence of 55 age-related microbial species against age to develop a gut microbial age metric, which they then validated using existing cross-sectional data from Israel, the Netherlands, France, Germany and the United Kingdom and United States. The microbiomes of younger people were associated with lower levels of Bacteroides species and older people had higher levels of Prevotella and Enterobacteriaceae species.