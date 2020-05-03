A new study finds that people with depression are less likely to use activities to help regulate their moods. This is something that is even more difficult to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, which now appears in JAMA , examined a selection of activities that people may use as a form of mood regulation to stave off depression. Its aim was to find out if people with depression are less likely to plan their activities for mood regulation.

Insufficient homeostasis — which is “the failure to stabilize mood via mood-modifying activities,” as the study puts it — is likely to be exacerbated by the limited activity choices available during lockdown.

Senior study author Guy Goodwin, from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, says:

“When we are down, we tend to choose to do things that cheer us up, and when we are up, we may take on activities that will tend to bring us down. However, in our current situation with COVID-19, lockdowns, and social isolation, our choice of activity is very limited.”