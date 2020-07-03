The coronavirus pandemic has dominated the headlines, and our daily lives, for most of this year. Medical News Today have covered this fast-moving, complex story with live updates on the latest news, interviews with experts, and an ongoing investigation into the deep racial disparities that COVID-19 has unmasked. However, this has not stopped us from publishing hundreds of fascinating stories on a myriad of other topics.

This week, our readers have been captivated by subjects as diverse as how to deal with gaslighting, what to do if you’re stung by a scorpion, and some surprising facts about nipples.



Readers have also been particularly interested in a painless new treatment for melanoma and the many locations in and on the human body that are home to microorganisms.

Here are 10 recent stories that people may have missed amid all the COVID-19 fervor.

1. Why do I feel hot but have no fever?

Share on Pinterest Hot weather can affect people in different ways.

As summer temperatures build, this new article emerged as one of the most popular over the past week. There are many reasons why a person might feel hot but not have a temperature consistent with a fever. We list 13 causes, their symptoms, and when to see a doctor.

2. 8 ways to deal with gaslighting

Share on Pinterest Gaslighting may cause a person to distrust themselves and feel scared and vulnerable.

Our readers spent an average of 11.5 minutes on this new article about a type of psychological abuse that can be difficult to spot. We explain where the term “gaslighting” comes from and how people use it. We also give eight tips aimed to help people who experience gaslighting cope effectively and maintain a sense of reality.

3. Eye scanner can detect molecular aging

Share on Pinterest New research suggests that a novel device could detect signs of biological aging by examining the eye.

Chronological age is easy to measure — we celebrate this fact with every passing birthday. But biological age is more difficult to assess, and there is a lack of clinical tools to measure it. This week, we reported on a new device that detects signs of biological aging by examining the eye. It may, one day, become a part of regular clinical practice and precision medicine.

4. 16 facts about nipples

Share on Pinterest Nipples come in many shapes, colors, and sizes, and they can change shape during pregnancy.

Our editors did a great job of compiling fascinating facts about nipples. Did you know that some babies are born without nipples? Or that nipples can appear anywhere on the body? We even tell you exactly how much weight someone lifted using their nipples alone to achieve the world record in 2013.

5. Human microbiota: The microorganisms that make us their home

Share on Pinterest Researchers continue to investigate the role of gut bacteria in the health of the brain and other areas of the body.

Our new Microbiome resource featured in last week’s Recovery Room. Since then, we published this Special Feature, which gives an overview of the communities of microorganisms, called microbiota, that form a symbiotic whole with our human cells. Collections of microorganisms are found all over the body and appear to play an important role in human health and diseases.

MNT will continue to cover the microbiome as researchers unravel its intricate systems, piece by tiny piece.

6. Researchers develop a wearable patch for melanoma

Share on Pinterest Pictured is the bioresorbable skin patch engineered by a Purdue University research team.

Image credit: Purdue University/Chi Hwan Lee.

Melanoma accounts for more fatalities than any other kind of skin cancer, with over 100,000 diagnoses and 6,580 deaths anticipated this year by the American Cancer Society.

Conventional postsurgical microneedle treatments can be painful, limiting their acceptance by patients. This week, we reported on an innovative skin patch that could deliver timed-release melanoma treatment painlessly and then dissolve.

7. What to do after a scorpion sting

Share on Pinterest In most instances, scorpion stings do not cause major complications.

Scorpion stings are not usually serious. There is only one type of scorpion in the United States, the bark scorpion, considered venomous enough to cause complications. However, stings can be very painful. This article looks in detail at prevention, treatment, who is most at risk of complications, and how to contact a poison control center for guidance.

8. What is Disney rash?

Share on Pinterest A person may develop Disney rash after strolling around a theme park for long periods in the heat.

Also known as golfer’s rash, runner’s rash, and hiker’s rash, Disney rash is another name for exercise-induced vasculitis. In this article, we look at the symptoms and treatment, as well as how to stay cool in hot weather. The good news is that the rash is unlikely to persist as long as the memories that you take away with you.

9. Strong muscles may support the immune system

Share on Pinterest Research in mice suggests that stronger muscles may boost the body’s immunity.

Add this to the list of reasons to visit the gym (after it safely reopens) or invest in some weights. New research in mice indicates that strong skeletal muscles can help support the immune system. Mice with more muscle mass were better able to fight off chronic viral infection.

10. Why a different way to measure ‘good’ cholesterol may be more useful

Share on Pinterest Some researchers argue that a different way of measuring ‘good’ cholesterol could be more helpful in assessing the risk of cardiovascular events.

We may have been measuring ‘good,’ or high-density lipoprotein (HDL), cholesterol in the wrong way. New research suggests that counting the number of HDL particles, rather than the total HDL volume, could be more helpful in anticipating cardiovascular risk.

It may also open avenues for research into whether being Black or white makes any difference to the relationship between HDL and this risk.

We hope that this has provided a taste of the range of stories that we cover at MNT. We will be back with a new selection next week.

