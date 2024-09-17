“On the surface, the findings look interesting and in line with other studies. One possible mechanism of action could be that TRE could result in lesser fluctuations in blood sugar, and nutrient shortage over some hours could increase insulin sensitivity. Some recent reviews align with these findings.”

Jagdish Khubchandani, PhD , professor of public health at New Mexico State University, who was not involved in this study, told Medical News Today that:

The study, which has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, was carried out by researchers at Manchester Metropolitan and Newcastle Universities in the United Kingdom.

A new study, presented at the 60th European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting , suggests that 8-hour TRE may help control blood glucose in people with overweight and obesity at high risk of type 2 diabetes .

Previous studies have suggested that TRE could have several health benefits, which may include:

The most popular form involves eating only during a period of 8 to 12 hours each day, and fasting outside that time, consuming only water and other calorie-free drinks.

Time-restricted eating (TRE) , one of whose most popular iterations is intermittent fasting, is becoming increasingly popular as a means of weight control.

The researchers recruited 15 people into their randomized crossover trial. The nine women and six men had a mean body mass index (BMI) of 28, which is indicative of overweight, a sedentary lifestyle, poor dietary habits, and a mean age 52 years, so were at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The participants alternated between 3 days of habitual eating with an eating window of at least 14 hours per day, 3 days of early TRE where they ate only between 08.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m., and 3 days of late TRE, where they ate between noon and 08.00 p.m. During TRE, they fasted for 16 hours each day.

The researchers designed eucaloric diets — matching energy intake to energy expenditure — for the participants during the TRE phases, and they were allowed to eat normally during the habitual eating days. These eucaloric diets were made up of 50% carbohydrate, 30% fat and 20% protein.

All participants wore continuous glucose monitors which assessed how much time was spent each day with a normal blood glucose concentration — between 3.9 and 7.8 millimoles per liter (mmol/l).

The monitors recorded three measures of blood glucose control — mean absolute glucose, coefficient of variation , and mean amplitude of glucose excursions .

By comparison with habitual eating, both early and late TRE increased the time that people’s blood glucose was within the normal range by, on average, 3.3%. It also reduced markers of glycemic variability .

Lead author Kelly Bowden Davies, PhD, from Manchester Metropolitan University, said in a press release:

“Our study found that restricting eating to a window of 8 hours per day significantly improved the daily time spent in the normal blood glucose range and reduced fluctuations in blood glucose levels. However, altering the 8-hour restricted eating period to earlier or later in the day did not appear to offer additional benefits.”

While acknowledging that these were encouraging findings, Khubchandani expressed some concerns about the study, telling MNT that “it is unclear how such a small sample can cover the heterogeneity among people at risk of diabetes worldwide.”