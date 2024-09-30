Share on Pinterest New research shows that TRE may have positive effects on blood sugar and fat loss. Tanya Yatsenko/Stocksy

Time-restricted eating (TRE) is a type of fasting that involves eating within a certain time window .

. Researchers recently found that time-restricted eating (TRE), combined with standard nutritional counseling, can help improve glucose control and weight loss among adults with metabolic syndrome.

Compared to people who followed standard dietary guidance alone, people who engaged in TRE experienced greater reductions in fat mass and hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) levels.

Researchers from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and the University of California San Diego have found that time-restricted eating (TRE), combined with standard nutritional counseling, led to modest improvements in glucose control and weight loss among adults with metabolic syndrome.

The randomized controlled trial involved 108 participants and tracked their eating habits through the myCircadianClock (mCC) app.

Results showed that the TRE group experienced greater reductions in fat mass and improvements in glucose control compared to those who followed standard dietary guidance alone.

This new research, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, assessed the impact of time-restricted eating (TRE) on glucose regulation, fat mass, and weight loss in adults with metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic syndrome is not a distinct condition; rather, it includes a collection of risk factors that are associated with an increased likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and high cholesterol.

This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of personalized TRE as a lifestyle intervention, in addition to standard nutritional counseling.

The findings indicated that TRE, combined with standard nutritional counseling, resulted in modestly greater improvements in glucose control and reductions in weight and fat mass compared to standard nutritional counseling alone.

Time-restricted eating (TRE), commonly seen in intermittent fasting, is gaining popularity as a method for weight management. The most prevalent approach involves consuming food within an 8 to 12-hour window each day, while fasting outside that period, allowing only water and calorie-free beverages.

Previous research suggests that TRE may provide several health benefits. These include weight loss, particularly for individuals with overweight or obesity, as well as improved cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.