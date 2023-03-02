Share on Pinterest Researchers say eczema symptoms can worsen during warm temperatures in spring and summer. Maskot/Getty Images Eczema is a chronic skin condition. People with eczema can experience flare-ups where symptoms get worse and other times have no symptoms.

People with eczema can experience flare-ups because of certain triggers, including those in the environment.

Seasonal changes can trigger eczema flare-ups, so people may need to take extra care to manage eczema at certain times of the year. Eczema is a common skin condition that causes dry, itchy, and cracked skin. Managing the condition can be stressful and irritating. People with eczema can work with their doctors and dermatologists to manage their symptoms and reduce their chances of having flare-ups. People with eczema should also know how weather and temperature changes can impact their symptoms. From here, they can take steps to manage their symptoms, including taking special care to manage symptoms in the spring and summer.

Common eczema symptoms While there are different types of eczema, the most common type is atopic dermatitis . People with atopic dermatitis may experience the following symptoms : Dry and itchy skin

Red patches of inflamed areas

Thickening of the skin in affected areas Eczema can affect any area of the body, but certain age demographics are more likely to have certain areas affected. For example, infants and toddlers will likely have their scalps and faces affected. When people scratch the affected areas, the areas may ooze, bleed, or crust. These areas are then at a higher risk for infection, worsening the person’s skin condition. People with eczema will have times when eczema symptoms get worse. These flares are when symptoms can be the most irritating. There may be other times when symptoms go away altogether.

Seasonal changes with eczema People with eczema can experience flare-ups because of many triggers. Learning to avoid triggers or modify certain behaviors can be helpful in the management of eczema. Eczema triggers related to seasons can include the following: Fast temperature changes

Pollen, which may be more common in the spring

Dry air

Sweating and humidity

Hot or cold weather

Sunburn or overheating Depending on someone’s specific triggers, they may experience exacerbations of symptoms during the spring and summer months. Dr. Jacqueline Eghrari-Sabet, an allergy and immunology specialist who is the telehealth medical director for the Allergy & Asthma Network, explained to Medical News Today how eczema can worsen based on seasonal influence. A main reason for the seasonal change is exposure to certain allergens that are more present at certain times of the year. “Tree and grass pollens in the spring, weed and mold in the fall can trigger eczema in patients that are sensitive to these allergens. Some will get nasal or lung symptoms of allergic rhinitis and asthma along with their eczema flare. Dust mite exposure tends to be more impactful in the winter and this too can certainly lead to eczema flare.” Dr. Jacqueline Eghari-Sabet The other reason for seasonal differences has to do with weather and temperature changes. “The change in seasons in terms of weather and temperature can impact eczema. Cold and wind will make eczema worse. Heat and sweating can also affect some patients and trigger eczema. Sunshine however, and UV light exposure however is a “treatment” for eczema. Lack of sun exposure in the winter months is when we see eczema worsen.” Dr. Jacqueline Eghari-Sabet Ksenia Sobchack, a dermatologist in London, further explained the issue with Medical News Today. “Seasonal changes can significantly impact eczema symptoms, particularly during the spring and summer months. As temperatures rise, humidity levels increase, and allergens are more prevalent. Perspiration aggravates already irritated areas.” Ksenia Sobchack, dermatologist