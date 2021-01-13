A recent study finds that focusing on good things in the future may be the most effective way to maintain emotional well-being during lockdown.

One of the most challenging aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic is the stubborn persistence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It may feel as though the situation is improving at times, but when events force governments to enact new lockdowns, the effect can be disheartening.

A recent study, by researchers at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom, has explored some strategies for maintaining emotional well-being during lockdown.

It suggests that the most effective strategy for managing the emotional burden of lockdown may be to train one’s perspective forward — toward positive aspects of the future.

In their study, the researchers investigated the value of three emotional strategies for dealing with lockdowns:

nostalgia, or sentimentally looking back toward previous, better times

gratitude, or thinking about the good things currently in one’s life

best possible self, or picturing good things in the future

“The current restrictions and any future lockdowns have removed our sense of control of our lives. For the sake of our well-being, we need to acknowledge what we do have rather than regretting what we have lost.”



– Lead study author Amelia Dennis

The study appears in the Journal of Positive Psychology.