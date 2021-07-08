Share on Pinterest New research finds a link between tooth loss and dementia. Viktor Pavlenko/EyeEm/Getty Images Around 5 million people aged 65 years or older in the United States have dementia.

Researchers have noted a potential relationship between tooth loss and dementia and cognitive decline.

In the present study, the researchers conducted a meta-analysis to better understand what the relationship between tooth loss, cognitive decline, and dementia may be.

They found a link between more tooth loss and a greater risk of cognitive decline and dementia. In a new meta-analysis, researchers have identified a connection between tooth loss and a risk of cognitive decline and dementia. The researchers found that the more teeth a person had lost, the greater their risk of developing dementia or cognitive decline. The research, published in JAMDA: The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, lays the ground for researchers to determine whether tooth loss causes cognitive decline and dementia, and if so, what accounts for this.

Dementia According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , around 5 million people aged 65 years or older in the United States have dementia. Dementia refers to a variety of conditions characterized by cognitive issues that affect a person’s everyday life. The most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, accounting for 60–80% of dementia cases. However, it can also be due to a stroke. Other types of the condition include Lewy body dementia, frontotemporal dementia, and mixed dementia, which can involve multiple types of dementia. There is no known cure for neurodegenerative dementias, such as Alzheimer’s disease, and clinicians typically manage the symptoms. They also recommend eating a more balanced diet and increasing physical activity to reduce the likelihood of developing some dementias. In addition to looking for a cure for the most common types of dementia, researchers are interested in identifying any potential risk factors for the condition.

Tooth loss link? One area of research is the possible connection between tooth loss and dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association notes that as a person’s Alzheimer’s develops, they may need help remembering to brush their teeth and maintain good dental hygiene. However, researchers have suggested there may be a causal link between tooth loss and dementia and cognitive decline. The authors of the present study highlight that current meta-analyses looking at the association between tooth loss, dementia, and cognitive decline have produced mixed results. To help clarify the connection, they conducted a meta-analysis of longitudinal studies following patients over time, thus aiming to provide contemporary evidence. Prof. Bei Wu, dean’s professor in Global Health at New York University (NYU) Rory Meyers College of Nursing, co-director of the NYU Aging Incubator, and the study’s senior author, said, “Given the staggering number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia each year and the opportunity to improve oral health across the lifespan, it’s important to gain a deeper understanding of the connection between poor oral health and cognitive decline.” The researchers wanted to see whether there is a connection between tooth loss, dementia, and cognitive decline and whether there is any relationship between the number of teeth lost and the risk of developing dementia or cognitive decline.

Over 34,000 participants To do so, the researchers searched six databases for longitudinal studies exploring the association between tooth loss and dementia or cognitive decline up to March 1, 2020. Studies had to be published in English in peer-reviewed journals, and participants had to be adults in any type of setting. The meta-analysis covered 34,074 participants, of whom 4,689 had some form of diminished cognitive functioning.