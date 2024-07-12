Share on Pinterest Scientists have found that some tampons may contain traces of arsenic and lead. Colour Laboratory/Stocksy Over 100 million cisgender women in over 120 countries use tampons during their menstrual cycle.

Most tampons are made from cotton and/or rayon, both of which are made from plants that may be exposed to heavy metal contamination in the soil.

A new study conducted by researchers at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health has identified the presence of 16 different heavy metals in tampons from 14 different brands purchased in the U.S. and the U.K. Researchers estimate that more than 100 million cisgender women in over 120 countries use tampons during their menstrual cycle. Tampons are generally considered safe and healthy menstrual products. Women who use tampons may increase their risk for toxic shock syndrome if they use them incorrectly or leave them in longer than recommended. Most tampons contain fabrics made from the natural fiber cotton and/or rayon — a man-made fabric made from cellulose fibers of certain natural plants. The contamination of soil within the agricultural industry by toxic heavy metals — such as mercury, lead, and cadmium — is currently a large issue. These heavy metals can then leach into the plants growing within its soil. Now, a new study conducted by researchers at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health has identified the presence of 16 different heavy metals in tampons from 14 different brands purchased in the U.S. and the U.K. The study was recently published in the journal Environment International.

Measurable concentrations of 16 heavy metals found in tampons For this study, researchers evaluated levels of 16 heavy metals — arsenic, barium, calcium, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, iron, manganese, mercury, nickel, lead, selenium, strontium, vanadium, and zinc — in 30 tampons from 14 tampon brands and 18 product lines. At the study’s conclusion, scientists found measurable concentrations of all 16 heavy metals tested for. “We did find all 16 metals we tested for in at least one tampon, but we didn’t find all 16 metals in all of the tampons,” Jenni A. Shearston, a postdoctoral scholar at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health and UC Berkeley’s Department of Environmental Science, Policy, & Management, and lead author of this study explained to Medical News Today. “However, we did find lead in 100% of the tampons we tested — this was really surprising to me.”

Higher lead levels in non-organic tampons Shearston’s team also compared the heavy metal concentrations between where the tampons were purchased — the U.S. or U.K. — as well as store-brand vs. name-brand and organic vs. non-organic. Researchers reported that no specific category had consistently lower amounts of all or most metals. They did find that non-organic tampons had the highest concentration of lead, and organic tampons had the highest amount of arsenic. “I thought these differences were really interesting, and they might be driven in part by the fact that the organic tampons we tested were made of 100% cotton,” Shearston said. “However, I couldn’t make a recommendation on whether or not one type of tampon is safer than another, because first, we need to understand which metals can leach out of the tampons.”

Which tampon brands are safest to use? In this study, Shearston and her team tested tampons from a variety of manufacturers, including top sellers on a major online retailer and store-brand tampons. So how can readers determine which is the safest tampon to use? Although the researchers did not disclose the brands they tested, Shearston advised readers to understand the consistency of the study’s results. “We found metals present in all the tampons we tested, regardless of brand, organic or not, name brand, or store brand,’ she continued. “This really underscores how important it is to continue studying tampons and menstrual products.” MNT also spoke with Lydia Jahl, PhD, senior scientist at the Green Science Policy Institute, about this study who said consumers should reach out to their favorite tampon brand to see if they do testing for toxic metals in their tampons, and select tampons that have the lowest levels of toxic metals and other harmful chemicals. “Unfortunately, the results of this study did not show meaningful differences across all metals between organic/non-organic and name-brand/store-brand, so those characteristics cannot be used to choose safer tampons,” Jahl continued. “People who menstruate could also look into alternative menstrual products such as pads, menstrual underwear, or menstrual cups, though these categories can also contain harmful additives like PFAS ,” she said.