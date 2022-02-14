Share on Pinterest New research explores a novel COVID-19 treatment combination involving antibiotics. nevodka/Getty Images

A small study suggests that treating patients who have moderate or severe COVID-19 with ceftazidime or cefepime, plus the steroid dexamethasone, is as effective as standard care.

The antibiotic-plus-steroid treatment was associated with fewer side effects compared with standard care, which can involve seven or more different drugs.

Lab tests and computer simulations found that both antibiotics inhibit a key enzyme used by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

However, there is currently no evidence from clinical trials that antibiotics are effective against the virus, and experts warn that overuse promotes antibiotic resistance.

Healthcare professionals are always keen to stress that antibiotics are ineffective against viral infections, with some rare exceptions.

Antibiotics have saved the lives of millions of people since they came into widespread use early in the 20th century, but overuse accelerates the evolution of bacterial resistance to the drugs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , there are more than 2.8 million cases of antibiotic-resistant infection and 35,000 resulting deaths annually in the United States alone.

Therefore, there are serious concerns that overprescribing antibiotics to patients with COVID-19 — in the absence of any evidence of a bacterial coinfection — promotes the spread of antibiotic resistance.

In the United Kingdom, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence reports that under 8% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also have a bacterial infection.

But one study in the U.K. found that around 85% of COVID-19 patients receive treatment with an antibiotic during their hospital stay.

During the pandemic, there had been early hopes that the antibiotic azithromycin might be an effective treatment for COVID-19. However, a recent Cochrane review of clinical trials found no evidence for this.

So the findings of a small study that suggests either of two antibiotics, in combination with the steroid dexamethasone, may be an effective treatment for the disease are controversial.