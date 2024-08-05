Share on Pinterest Too much time sitting may lead to a higher risk of early death among those with type 2 diabetes, a study finds. Fly View Productions/Getty Images

Meeting accepted physical activity guidelines may offset the increased likelihood of early death that affects people with type 2 diabetes who spend too much time sitting, says a new study.

For people with diabetes who sit too much and do not get enough exercise, there is a 73% increased risk of early all-cause mortality.

For people who engage in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity for at least 150 minutes each week, this increase in mortality is eliminated.

Diet and maintaining healthy blood sugar levels are also critically important measures for avoiding early deaths for people with diabetes.

Previous studies have found that physical activity did not improve the all-cause mortality risk of people with diabetes who are sitting for a significant portion of their day. The new study finds otherwise.

The study from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health did suggest, however, the higher mortality rate among people with diabetes who spend too much time sitting and who do not get sufficient exercise.

In their investigation, the researchers analyzed data from the 2007-2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES). This included adults 20 years of age or older in the United States. All had diabetes according to the standards established by the American Diabetes Association or by a physician’s diagnosis. They were followed through 2019.

Participants in NHANES self-reported their activity levels, which the study classified as belonging to one of three categories:

inactive, with physical activity of less than 10 minutes a week

insufficiently active, with physical activity from 10 to 149 minutes per week

active, with physical activity of 150 minutes or more per week.

During a median follow-up of 5.8 years, 1,278 deaths and 354 deaths due to heart disease were documented, with a higher sitting time combined with no or insufficient activity being associated with most of the deaths.

The authors of the study report that inactive U.S. adults with diabetes who sat for eight hours or more each day had a 73% higher risk of all-cause mortality, and insufficiently active people had a 74% increase in risk.

Various health organizations, including the American Diabetes Association and American Heart Association, endorse the 150-minutes-per-week level of physical activity for optimal health for anyone.

People who were classified as active avoided increased all-cause death more often, as well as deaths from heart disease.

The study is published in Diabetes Care.