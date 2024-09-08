Share on Pinterest Recent research findings offer new insights into the link between type 2 diabetes and brain-related health issues such as dementia and how a healthy lifestyle can help mitigate risks. Tatiana Maksimova/Getty Images

Three published studies in August focused on type 2 diabetes and complications related to the condition that hundreds of millions of people are living with worldwide.

One study indicates that maintaining stable hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) over time can help mitigate dementia risk, while another found that a healthy lifestyle can offset brain aging accelerated by diabetes.

In the United States, nearly 15% of all adults 18 years or older had diabetes in 2021, and more than 90% of them had type 2 diabetes. Worldwide, it is estimated that the prevalence of diabetes will drastically increase over the next 20 years, according to projections by the International Diabetes Federation.

Type 2 diabetes occurs when a person’s body can’t properly respond to insulin or develops insulin resistance. As the disease progresses, the pancreas produces less and less insulin.

Medical News Today regularly reports on peer-reviewed studies related to type 2 diabetes. In this article, we highlight key findings from two recent studies on the link between type 2 diabetes and brain health as well as experts’ perspectives on the significance of the findings and insights into type 2 diabetes prevention and management.