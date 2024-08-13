The researchers found the seaweed to be quite effective in mouse models, and they also gained insight into the underlying mechanisms likely involved.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological condition that leads to movement challenges and sometimes cognitive changes. There are many complexities behind how the condition develops and the underlying mechanisms involved.

A study published in Nutrients delved deeper into the neuroprotective properties of a common seaweed called Ecklonia cava and whether or not this seaweed could combat the development of Parkinson’s disease.

Researchers of the current study note that there are two main types of Parkinson’s disease. One is primarily related to genetics, while the other most likely has many risk factors contributing to it.

They note that exposure to certain neurotoxic substances is one environmental risk factor for Parkinson’s disease. One potentially dangerous substance is rotenone, a pesticide and insecticide. Rotenone leads to heightened levels of reactive oxygen species and, ultimately, cell death.

The researchers wanted to study the protective effects of Ecklonia cava against nerve damage caused by rotenone.

Study author Akiko Kojima-Yuasa, associate professor at Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology, explained more about the study setup and details to Medical News Today:

“In this study, we focused on Ecklonia cava, an edible brown algae, to investigate the preventive effects of food components against Parkinson’s disease. Ecklonia cava is rich in phlorotannins, a type of polyphenol unique to brown algae, and has strong antioxidant properties. We examined the preventive effects of Ecklonia cava polyphenols (ECP) and their mechanisms of action as a novel physiological effect using animal experiments with a Parkinson’s disease model mouse and cell experiments with a Parkinson’s disease model cell. Rotenone was used to create the Parkinson’s disease models.”

The researchers further noted in the study that the death of neurons that occurs in Parkinson’s disease is associated with oxidative stress, which is when there is an imbalance of antioxidants and free radicals that can lead to cell harm.

The researchers conducted their research using male mice and cell models.

The cell research results indicated that Ecklonia cava polyphenols (ECPs) helped restore cell viability and inhibited rotenone-induced reactive oxygen species production. The results also indicated that ECP helps to increase the activity and gene expression level of a specific antioxidant enzyme called NQO1. Additionally, inhibiting the protein Nrf2, which is involved in the cellular response to oxidative stress, contributed to a loss of the protective effects of ECP.

For the research involving mice, researchers divided the mice into four groups. One was a control group, and one received rotenone. The other two groups received Ecklonia cava polyphenols (ECPs) at different concentrations. The group receiving the highest ECP amount also received rotenone.

Improved Parkinson’s symptoms

The researchers then examined several outcomes in the mice.

They found that the mice who had received ECP had improved motor skills and intestinal function, which rotenone would normally impair. They also found that ECP also likely protects dopaminergic neurons.

Kojima-Yuasa explained the study results this way:

“In the cell experiments, it was revealed that ECP eliminated intracellular reactive oxygen species by activating antioxidant enzymes and had a protective effect against rotenone-induced neuronal cell damage. In the animal experiments, oral administration of ECP was found to improve motor function in Parkinson’s disease model mice. These results suggest that ECP has a preventive effect against Parkinson’s disease.”

Daniel Truong, MD, neurologist and medical director of the Truong Neuroscience Institute at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA, who was not involved in the study, further commented with his thoughts on the study to Medical News Today:

“Oxidative stress is believed to play a key role in the degeneration of dopaminergic neurons in [Parkinson’s disease], leading to the progressive nature of the disease. By targeting oxidative stress, therapies could potentially slow or prevent the progression of Parkinson’s. Antioxidants, like those found in Ecklonia cava polyphenols, have shown promise in preclinical models by reducing oxidative damage and preserving neuronal function, supporting their potential use in Parkinson’s prevention.”