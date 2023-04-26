Share on Pinterest Experts say workplace discrimination can affect your physical and mental health. FG Trade/Getty Images

A new study indicates that people who feel they are discriminated against at work have a significantly higher risk of developing high blood pressure.

The findings are similar to previous research in which scientists reported that even a moderate amount of workplace discrimination can impact physical and mental health.

Experts say policy changes and cultural reforms need to be implemented in workplaces to reduce discrimination.

Feeling discriminated against at work could raise your blood pressure — and not just metaphorically.

People who report feeling highly discriminated against at work were 54% more likely to develop high blood pressure than those who reported low levels of workplace discrimination, according to a study published this week in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Researchers looked at data from 1,246 adults in the United States who did not have self-reported high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, at the beginning of the study and who filled out assessments to gauge their levels of workplace discrimination.

The participants were mostly white and had a range of occupations and education levels. About half were men and about half were women.

Participants were then followed up for a period of around 8 years.

Perceived workplace discrimination was assessed using a validated questionnaire. Participants were asked questions about their work experiences, including whether they felt there were treated unfairly, whether they were watched or ignored more closely than others, whether job promotions were rewarded fairly, and how often they were exposed to ethnic, racial, or sexual slurs or jokes.

Each question was scored from 1 (never) to 5 (at least once a week). Based on the overall score, participants were divided into three groups: Low, intermediate, or high discrimination.