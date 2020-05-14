Results of a new study indicate that physical distancing measures in the United States have stabilized, but not reduced, the spread of the pathogen that causes coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19). Share on Pinterest New research suggests the risk of a rise in new coronavirus infection rates if distancing measures are relaxed too soon. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. A study published in preprint has suggested that the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. has stabilized following the implementation of physical distancing measures. The researchers emphasize, however, that the rate of new infections has not been reduced. It is important to note that this study has not yet been peer-reviewed, so its findings need to be taken with caution. It has been published on the medRxiv server. Nonetheless, the findings may spur further research into the effects of various government interventions in response to the pandemic and help inform policy going forward.

Physical distancing Following the sudden emergence and rapid spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), governments across the world have implemented physical distancing measures to help curb the transmission of the pathogen, which causes COVID-19. Scientific modeling of the effects of different responses to the pandemic has found that widespread physical distancing is likely to be the most effective response, reducing the pressure on public health systems.



However, until now, there has not been enough time since the implementation of physical distancing to analyze its real-world effects. Given the unprecedented disruption that these distancing measures cause, understanding how they work in practice is important. It may also give policymakers some clues as to how to respond to the next phase of the virus, as governments throughout the world begin to relax physical distancing measures.

Data science The study involved a statistical analysis drawing on data from every state in the U.S. and the District of Columbia. It was conducted by the newly set-up Greater Data Science Cooperative Institute, a joint venture between Cornell University and the University of Rochester, both in New York. The institute focuses on using data science to help solve problems in health and medicine. According to David Matteson, Ph.D. — an associate professor of statistics at Cornell, co-author of the present study, and principal investigator at the data science venture — “Our institute primarily focuses on the mathematical foundations of data science, but we study those to see them have applications in the real world.” “This was a time where the methodology we’d worked on was directly applicable to this situation. Early in a crisis like this, raw and messy data is maybe the most informative thing that we have.”