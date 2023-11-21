Share on Pinterest World-first genetic therapy approved in the U.K. may be a game changer in sickle cell disease treatment. Image credit: Louise Morgan/Getty Images. As of 2021, almost 8 million people around the world live with sickle cell disease .

The United Kingdom is the first country to approve the use of the world's first gene therapy for treating sickle cell disease and a type of sickle cell disease called beta-thalassemia. Researchers estimate that about 250 million people globally carry the gene that causes sickle cell disease. Treatment for sickle cell disease — also known as sickle cell anemia — typically involves medications and surgical procedures including blood transfusions and bone marrow transplants. These surgical procedures can be invasive and come with potential complications. Recently, the United Kingdom became the first country to approve the use of the world's first gene therapy for treating sickle cell disease and a specific type of sickle cell disease called beta-thalassemia. Sickle cell disease tends to affect people of African ancestry, while beta-thalassemia tends to affect people who are of Mediterannean, South Asian, Middle Eastern, and North African descent.

What is sickle cell disease? Sickle cell disease affects the red blood cells in the blood, which are responsible for carrying hemoglobin throughout the body. Hemoglobin is a protein that binds to oxygen and delivers it to the tissues and organs throughout the body. The disease causes red blood cells to become misshapen, forming a C or “sickle” shape. These red blood cells do not live as long as healthy ones. This can lead to anaemia. These cells also become very sticky, causing them to form clumps. This can cause blockages in a person’s veins and arteries, causing pain. Because sickle cell disease is genetic, a person can only get it if they receive the gene from both biological parents. Symptoms of the condition start to appear within the first year of life, typically around the age of 5 months.

Gene therapy for sickle cell disease Over the past few years, scientists have started to look for gene therapy options for sickle cell disease. In a study whose results were published in February 2019, researchers were able to use a new gene therapy to reverse disease symptoms in two study participants with sickle cell disease. In January 2021, researchers reported successfully using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing to target the BCL11A gene , a gene that allows the fetal hemoglobin gene to be switched off at birth, triggering the other hemoglobin gene to be transcribed instead. By removing the gene that switches off the fetal hemoglobin gene, the nonfaulty fetal hemoglobin gene can be transcribed instead of the faulty hemoglobin gene typically expressed in people with sickle cell disease. The new gene therapy recently approved for use by the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), called Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel), is based on the CRISPR gene editing tool. Manufactured by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CRISPR Therapeutics, Casgevy was authorized for use in people ages 12 years of age or older with sickle cell disease and certain specifications. Casgevy reportedly met its primary outcomes of leaving study participants with sickle cell disease or transfusion‑dependent beta-thalassemia free from having severe vaso-occlusive crises or being transfusion-dependent for at least 12 consecutive months, in a clinical trial for each condition. In June 2023, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the Biologics License Applications for exagamglogene autotemcel under the trade name exa-cel for the treatment of sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. The FDA also granted Priority Review and Standard Review for target dates of December 8, 2023, and March 30, 2024, respectively.