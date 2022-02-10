Share on Pinterest According to government data, the number of people with long COVID in the United Kingdom has been rising since July. Hollie Adams/Getty Images According to the latest estimates, 2.1% of the U.K. population, or 1 in 48 people, had long COVID.

The analysis showed that over half a million people have been experiencing lingering symptoms for at least a year.

Previous estimates showed that between 10-30% of people with COVID-19 developed long COVID.

Although the number of people with COVID-19 is rising due to Omicron, the number of people reporting long COVID symptoms is not, which could mean vaccines are conferring protection. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. As scientists discover more about long COVID — an array of symptoms that linger weeks and months after the initial infection has passed — governments have started to produce more reliable estimates. The latest data, published on February 3, comes from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) in the U.K. and shows that around 1.3 million people reported having long COVID between December 2021 and January 2022. The figure shows an increasing trend from previous months — 1.27 million at the beginning of December and 945,000 in early July. Updates are expected to follow, but until then, here is a breakdown of what the analysis found:

1 in 48 people report symptoms of long COVID According to ONS data collected from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey (CIS), 1.33 million people were experiencing symptoms post-infection Furthermore, 836,000 people, almost two-thirds of those surveyed, said these symptoms limited their daily activities. Dr. Donald J. Alcendor, associate professor of microbiology, immunology, and physiology at Meharry Medical College, and associate professor adjunct at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, both in Nashville, TN, said the figure was surprising, as it was higher than expected for the U.K. However, he pointed out that the nature of self-reporting could have likely skewed the results and that the duration of the symptoms would vary from one person to the next. “[T]he diagnosis of post-COVID syndrome is not an exact science and is still controversial. Diagnosis is largely based on testing and the duration of symptoms that are mainly self-reported,” he told Medical News Today. The most common long COVID symptoms that people reported were: fatigue

shortness of breath

loss of smell

loss of taste Although cognitive symptoms were not among the most common symptoms for this data set, they are also increasingly rising, added Dr. Alcendor. Commenting on fatigue, in particular, Dr. Tutku Taşkınoğlu, clinical microbiologist and the head of the molecular biology unit at Düzen Laboratories in Turkey, told Medical News Today that it was common for some diseases to be triggered after viral infections. “These include chronic fatigue syndrome, or myalgic encephalomyelitis, and a blood circulation disorder called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), and this risk was higher [after COVID-19] than after the flu,” she said. Dr. Taşkınoğlu underscored the importance of listening to people and that even symptoms as simple or inconspicuous as mild fatigue could be important for diagnosis. Who is most affected by long COVID? The data found that the prevalence of long COVID was greatest in people 35–69 years. It also found that females, people living in low-income areas, and those with a health condition or disability that limits their ability to exercise were also more likely to report having long COVID. Dr. Taşkınoğlu said that she has also observed a difference in long COVID symptoms reported by different groups. For females and younger people, persistent headaches, abdominal symptoms, and anxiety are more common, while males and those over 65 report breathing difficulties and cognitive impairments more often. The professions that produced the highest number of people with long COVID were social care, teaching and education, and healthcare. Dr. Alcendor pointed out that the professions most affected by long COVID involved a lot of direct, person-to-person contact and had a higher risk of exposure. “These jobs may involve transmissions with higher viral loads because of little or no social distancing and prolonged exposure to a person [with the virus],” he said. He also underscored that it was not surprising to see individuals with poor social determinants on the list. “[L]imited access to healthcare services and underlying comorbidities that go unmanaged put them at high risk for the most severe outcomes of COVID-19. We must remember that long-COVID can be mild in some people and life-changing for others,” he explained.

Is the real number higher or lower? As the analysis focuses on self-reported long COVID, many experts are skeptical about the results. “Self-reporting would certainly skew the results. Documentation of infection via diagnosis after testing positive and then negative is important because COVID-19 clinical presentations can vary from one person to the other and must undergo differential diagnosis to rule [out] other conditions such as a cold, flu, chronic fatigue, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), or reinfection (breakthrough infection/post immune infection),” explained Dr. Alcendor. One challenge in diagnosing and treating undiagnosed long COVID cases will be determining how many people have had COVID-19. Dr. Alcendor elaborated: “Monitoring exposure at the community level using antigen testing could provide us with insights as to how many people [had contracted the virus] and not officially diagnosed with COVID-19.” There is also the issue of diagnosing long COVID in children. Many estimates leave that data out. In the U.K., the first “consistent” research definition for long COVID in kids and young people was only formally agreed on Feb. 8, 2022.

What’s the situation in other countries? Dr. Alcendor said estimates in the United States were that between 10% and 30% of people who get COVID-19 could develop long COVID. Comparatively, he said the rate in the U.S. was much higher than the figure reported for the U.K. “This could be related to awareness, vaccination, reporting, diagnosis, and the rate of infection in the U.S. compared to the U.K.,” he explained. Dr. Taşkınoğlu said there was no clear picture about long COVID incidence in Turkey yet. “It is not yet known exactly what percentage of people will have these symptoms months after [having acute] COVID-19,” she said. She added that when factoring in the number of COVID-19 cases in a country, especially in places where numbers are rising like Turkey or the U.S., even 5% would mean a lot of people will be affected. On a global level, one pre-print study estimated that around 43% of COVID-19 survivors either had or are still experiencing long-term effects after recovering from the disease.