Fewer people in the United States report having an unhealthy diet, but researchers say that number still represents more than a third of adults nationwide.

Improvements in diet were spread out unevenly, with wealthier and more educated people making greater strides than lower-income, less-educated adults.

Healthy diets are high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and low in processed foods, salt, and saturated fats.

The number of people in the United States with an unhealthy diet has decreased over 20 years, but overall rates are still high and general dietary trends are a mixed bag.

That according to research from Tufts University in Massachusetts that was published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Between 1999 and 2020, the number of adults reporting a poor diet — low in fruits and vegetables and whole grains and high in processed meats, saturated fat, and sodium — dropped from nearly 49% to about 36% during the study period. At the same time, people with intermediate diets increased from 50% to 61% while the number of those with an ideal diet increased slightly from 0.66% to 1.58%.

Diets were assessed as poor, intermediate, or ideal using the American Heart Association’s 2020 continuous diet score, which uses an 80-point system to assess diets based on healthy eating habits. A poor diet can increase risks of developing health conditions such obesity and diabetes as well as some forms of cancer, research suggests.

“While the study provides insights into Americans’ overall dietary habits, potential limitations should be considered when interpreting the results,” Kelsey Costa, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of Dietitian Insights, told Medical News Today.

“Reliance on self-reported data, specifically 24-hour dietary recalls instead of more comprehensive food frequency questionnaires or a combination, may both introduce recall bias and limit its accuracy,” Costa, who was not involved in the research, said. “The study also does not differentiate cooking methods and, for many food items, the level of food processing or type of food wasn’t specific beyond the food group.”