An updated report by a group of specialists lists 12 modifiable factors that, if a person acts on them, could reduce their dementia risk. Before this update, the report had listed nine modifiable factors. Share on Pinterest Research indicates that getting regular exercise, among other things, may help prevent dementia. The 2020 report by the Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, intervention, and care appeared at the end of July in The Lancet . It provides some important updates to the previous document , which the journal published in 2017. The Lancet Commission is a team comprising 28 experts on dementia from institutions all around the world. The report’s first author is Prof. Gill Livingston, from University College London in the United Kingdom. The Commission also presented its conclusions at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in July, which this year took place online. Report co-author and AAIC presenter Dr. Lon Schneider, from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, comments on the report. He says, “We are learning that tactics to avoid dementia begin early and continue throughout life, so it’s never too early or too late to take action.”

The Lancet Commission report from 2017 had already acknowledged that acting on certain modifiable factors could help reduce a person’s risk of developing certain forms of dementia. That document listed nine such factors. These were: a lower level of education

hearing loss

hypertension

obesity

smoking

depression

social isolation

physical inactivity

diabetes To these original nine factors, the new report has added head injuries, excessive alcohol intake, and air pollution. According to the experts behind this report, the 12 factors taken together “account for around 40% of worldwide dementias, which consequently could theoretically be prevented or delayed.” Therefore, acting on those factors could help prevent a significant number of dementia cases, the experts suggest. They also explain why they decided to add the three new factors to the guidelines. For example, the researchers cite several studies linking traumatic brain injuries with dementia, including two nationwide cohort studies of around 3 million people each. They also write that “[a]n increasing body of evidence is emerging on alcohol’s complex relationship with cognition and dementia outcomes from a variety of sources, including detailed cohorts and large-scale, record-based studies.” Finally, they acknowledge the accumulating evidence about the role of pollution in cognitive impairment. However, they warn that proof of the causal mechanisms has only been available from animal research so far.