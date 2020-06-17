The United States government has modified the text of the Affordable Care Act, in a move that leaves room for healthcare providers to discriminate on the basis of gender identity.

On Friday, June 12, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), under the administration of President Donald Trump, has finalized a rule affecting the text of the Affordable Care Act.

More specifically, the ruling affects Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, which enshrines the protection of patients against various forms of discrimination in the context of receiving healthcare.

The HHS explain that “The law prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability in certain health programs and activities.”

To remove any loopholes resulting from an equivocal understanding of the “sex” category, a 2016 HHS ruling under the administration of former President Barack Obama specified that the term referred to gender identity, which “means an individual’s internal sense of gender, which may be male, female, neither, or a combination of male and female, and which may be different from an individual’s sex assigned at birth.”

The new 2020 ruling — due to go into effect in August — removes these considerations, stating that the HHS will return “to the government’s interpretation of sex discrimination according to the plain meaning of the word ‘sex’ as male or female and as determined by biology.”

This move is heavily criticized by transgender and human rights activists, who flag it as one step further down a slippery slope toward curtailing basic human rights in the U.S.

Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality — a nonprofit social equality organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. — has slammed the ruling, noting that: