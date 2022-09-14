Share on Pinterest Cold atmospheric plasma is being looked at as a possible treatment for a number of conditions. olivier BERRY/500px/Getty Images Atopic dermatitis, or eczema, affects about 3% of adults and 20% of children around the world.

Researchers from the Institute of Plasma Physics Chinese Academy of Sciences used a mouse model to show that cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) to be a potential treatment for atopic dermatitis with little to no side effects.

Experts see CAP as having a “great deal of promise” as a future treatment option. Atopic dermatitis — also known as eczema — is a chronic skin condition affecting about 3% of adults and 20% of children worldwide. There is currently no cure for atopic dermatitis. Instead, doctors treat the symptoms of the disease and provide medications to help prevent flare-ups. Now, a team of researchers from the Institute of Plasma Physics Chinese Academy of Sciences says cold atmospheric plasma can be added to the list of treatment options for this skin condition. This study, which used a mouse model, was recently published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.

CAP and atopic dermatitis According to Dr. Guohua Ni, a lead author of the new study and a professor at the Institute of Plasma Physics Chinese Academy of Sciences, the main purpose behind the recent research was to find an effective therapy with fewer side effects for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other skin diseases. “At present, atopic dermatitis therapy is mainly based on corticosteroid hormone for skin coating treatment, but (with) the long-term use of hormone therapy (it) is greatly possible to trigger dyslipidemia, dysarteriotony (abnormal blood pressure), and glucose abnormality, also (leading) to the excessive loss of calcium,” Ni told Medical News Today. “It is urgent to find a new and effective therapy for atopic dermatitis with less (or) even no side effects.” What makes CAP a viable treatment option for atopic dermatitis? “CAP has been widely involved in medical applications,” Ni said. “CAP is able to promote acute and chronic wound healing, improve oral cleaning and disinfection, and facilitate cancer treatment. It has been demonstrated that CAP up-regulates the expression of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 (HIF-1) in human dermal fibroblasts. This provides a possibility for the effective treatment of [atopic dermatitis] by CAP therapy.” During the study, Ni and his team said they found the CAP treatment helped heal atopic dermatitis-like skin injuries in a mouse model. Additionally, the CAP treatment helped alleviate skin inflammation, oxidative stress , and endoplasmic reticulum stress that normally accompanies an inflammatory response in the body. As for potential side effects, Ni said previous studies have shown that CAP therapy is safe with minimal to no side effects. “Although we did not investigate the side effects in the present work, we believe the CAP method is safe with less (or) even no side effects in the treatment of atopic dermatitis,” he added.