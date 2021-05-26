Share on Pinterest A new survey suggests that vaccination may improve symptoms of long COVID. Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images

Symptoms of long COVID include fatigue, brain fog, muscle pain, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell.

In the largest survey to date of vaccinated people with long COVID, 57% of respondents reported an overall improvement in their symptoms following vaccination, while 19% reported an overall deterioration.

Respondents who received the Moderna vaccine were more likely to report improvements and potentially less likely to report deterioration, compared with those who received other vaccines.

Possible explanations for improvements after vaccination include clearing the residual virus and restoring a healthy balance to the immune system.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics in the United Kingdom estimates that 13.7% of people who test positive for COVID-19 still experience symptoms 4 months later.

The condition, which resembles other types of post-viral syndrome, is known as long COVID.

Common symptoms include:

fatigue

shortness of breath

difficulty concentrating, or brain fog

mood changes

muscle pain

loss of taste and smell, or anosmia

insomnia

heart palpitations

There is no proven treatment for long COVID, but anecdotal reports have begun to emerge of people recovering after COVID-19 vaccination.

At the same time, some people with the condition have been reluctant to get vaccinated because of concerns that it will make their symptoms worse.

Stay informed with live updates on the current COVID-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment.

A small study, which has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, found that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were associated with overall improvements in symptoms. There was no evidence of declines in quality of life or mental well-being.

Researchers in the United Kingdom have now conducted the largest survey to date of changes in 14 long COVID symptoms following vaccination. The study has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal.

There were 900 respondents, most of whom had received the AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, or Moderna vaccines.

More than 70% reported they experienced symptoms for 9 months or more.

Combining the results across all the symptoms, 56.7% of respondents experienced an improvement, 18.7% experienced a deterioration, and 24.6% remained unchanged.

Respondents who received the Moderna vaccine, which is an mRNA vaccine, were most likely to report improvements and least likely to report a deterioration of their symptoms.

Scientists at the University of Exeter and the University of Kent in the United Kingdom collaborated with the patient advocacy group LongCovidSOS on the survey.

In their unpublished report, the scientists write:

“The results of this survey should reassure people with long COVID that their chance of experiencing an overall worsening of their symptoms after vaccination is small. More than half saw at least some improvement to their symptom status.”

The authors call for clinical trials to investigate further the possible benefits of vaccination for people with long COVID.