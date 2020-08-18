A new study assesses the influence of anti-vaccination tweets on residents of the United States counties where they were sent.

Health professionals consider vaccines to be one of the great achievements of modern medicine. Even so, skepticism over their value and safety has always existed, dating back to the smallpox vaccines of the 1800s.

Today, many people still oppose vaccines, while anti-vaccine misinformation proliferates online.

However, a new study finds the effect of online anti-vaccine misinformation minimizes in people who talk about vaccines with friends and family.

The study looks at anti-vaccination sentiment during the 2018–2019 flu season. It explores the impact of online misinformation about vaccines and the flu, and its lasting effects.

The research, which appears in the journal Vaccine, combines an analysis of tweets with surveys of U.S. adults. The study authors are Man-pui Sally Chan and Dolores Albarracín of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Kathleen Hall Jamieson of The Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

“What we find,” says Albarracín, “is that some online discussions appear to have a negative influence on people’s attitudes and vaccine behavior — which makes the people exposed to them less likely to get a flu shot.”

This is particularly concerning due to the potential arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine. As Albarracín says, “What’s going to happen when we have a COVID-19 vaccine? If public health officials don’t offer clear, consistent messaging on vaccination, whatever circulates on Twitter — however crazy it is — may have an impact. We cannot trivialize it.”

Fortunately, the study finds conversation can reverse the damage done by misinformation. It is a problem, Albarracín says, if people “do not have real-world discussions about vaccination with family and friends. But if they discuss it with others, that effect goes away.”