A study suggests that having the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 alone does not seem to protect against other variants. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Since Omicron became the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant worldwide, scientists have been trying to determine whether having Omicron could protect against infections with other variants.

A pre-print study from South Africa has found that people vaccinated against COVID-19 and then contracting the Omicron variant had increased protection against the Delta and Beta variants.

Meanwhile, those who were unvaccinated but had contracted Omicron mounted immunity only to infections with Omicron.

Researchers believe their findings will impact the development of new vaccines for Omicron and future variants of concern (VOCs).

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date.

Toward the end of 2021, scientists reported a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, which would become the fifth VOC as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The variant called Omicron (B.1.1.529) sparked the fourth wave of coronavirus in South Africa and soon became the dominant global strain.

Although much is still unknown, research shows that the Omicron variant spreads more quickly than previous variants. Although it seems to be causing less severe illness in most people, about 500,000 people globally have died from COVID-19 since last November, when Omicron emerged.

Since then, scientists have tried to determine whether widespread infection with Omicron, COVID-19 vaccines, or both, could confer protection against other variants.

Researchers from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and other institutions in South Africa conducted a study to find out. They identified that being vaccinated against COVID-19 and later experiencing a “breakthrough” infection from the Omicron variant may boost protection against other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The research team believes their study results may have implications for making the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines based on Omicron.

Their findings appear on the pre-print online archive medRxiv, which reports preliminary, non-peer-reviewed studies.