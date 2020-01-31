New research finds that large spikes in blood pressure among young adults are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in middle age. As a result, physicians may need to revisit the practice of averaging blood pressure readings to determine if medication is necessary.

Share on Pinterest Physicians may need to consider spikes in blood pressure readings more, new research suggests.

Dr. Yuichiro Yano, Ph.D. — an assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at Duke University in Durham, NC — is the lead author of the new paper.

Dr. Yano and colleagues started out from existing United States Preventive Services Task Force and American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association recommendations.

These suggest that doctors should use an average of several blood pressure measurements over time to diagnose and manage hypertension in young adults.

Some studies, however, have suggested that higher variability in blood pressure readings from visit to visit is linked with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease — particularly in adults over the age of 50.

So, could it be that higher variability in blood pressure readings in young adulthood means a higher risk of adverse cardiovascular events later in life?

To find out, Dr. Yano and team used data from the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults Study.