Avocados are among the fruits included in healthy plant-based diets. EASY 2 SHOOT/Stocksy Researchers report that a review of 49 studies spanning 23 years of research has found that vegan and vegetarian diets have numerous health benefits .

. They say that plant-based diets are associated with better health status for risk factors for diseases such as cancer and cardiometabolic disease.

Experts say reducing the intake of meat and focusing on vegetables and fruits are key components to a healthy diet. Vegetarian and vegan diets are associated with lower risk factors for cancer as well as cardiometabolic diseases, according to new research published today in the journal PLOS ONE. Researchers said their review of 49 studies published between 2000 and 2023 found that plant-based diets are associated with significant health benefits. “Overall, vegetarian and vegan diets are significantly associated with better lipid profile, glycemic control, body weight/BMI, inflammation, and lower risk of ischemic heart disease and cancer. Vegetarian diet is also associated with lower mortality from cardiovascular diseases,” the study authors wrote. They also reported that not only were vegetarian and vegan diets associated with better health status relating to cardiometabolic health, but they were also associated with a reduced risk of prostate and gastrointestinal cancer.

How vegan, vegetarian diets promote good health Previous research suggests that a diet that is low in plant-based foods but high in meat, sugar, refined grains and salt is associated with a greater risk of death. Past studies also indicate that reducing consumption of animal products can reduce the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease. Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, a senior dietitian supervisor at RR-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, says the findings in the latest research aren’t surprising. “I am not surprised at all at the findings of this review paper that found associations among plant-based diets and better health status. I have long-known about these associations and believe this is one more paper to further demonstrate those healthful conclusions,” Hunnes, who wasn’t involved in the research, told Medical News Today. “Whole food plant-based diets are beneficial for a number of reasons including their fiber, their vitamin and mineral contents, their bioactive compounds that make them highly anti-inflammatory (including polyphenols, anthocyanins, etc). And, although there are many ‘knowns’ about plants and their healthfulness, there are also a number of unknown entities within them that contribute to their healthful properties,” she added. While the researchers noted an overall benefit to plant-based diets, among pregnant women specifically, those who ate a vegetarian diet saw no difference in their risk of hypertension and gestational diabetes compared with their pregnant peers who ate a non-plant based diet.

Plant-based diets should be planned carefully The researchers also noted that some plant-based diets can lead to deficiencies in vitamins and minerals in some people. Pooja Adhyaru, an accredited practicing dietitian in Melbourne, Australia, says if done properly, eating plant-based can have numerous benefits. “Like any other diet, if not planned carefully and if we don’t eat a balanced diet, plant-based diets may result in some nutrient deficiencies; especially in certain populations such as babies, children, women of childbearing age who are trying to conceive, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, menopausal women, and older adults. Our nutrient requirements vary at different stage of our lives, and our diets need to be adjusted accordantly to achieve optimal health,” Adhyaru, who was not involved in the research, told Medical News Today. “Plants are also naturally high in fiber and complex carbohydrates, which… we can’t get from animal products,” she added. “Fiber is an essential nutrient that has number of benefits such as it helps improving our gut health, lowering cholesterol, keeping us fuller for longer so helps in weight management as well as managing blood sugars.”