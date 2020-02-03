Can a vegetarian diet help stave off urinary tract infections (UTIs)? Studying Taiwanese buddhists has revealed a link between plant-based foods and a lower risk of UTIs, so researchers are suggesting that this may be the case.

Share on Pinterest Partly due to their fiber content, eating more vegetables may reduce the risk of UTIs.

Dr. Chin-Lon Lin — from the Department of Cardiology at the Dalin Tzu Chi Hospital in Chiayi County, Taiwan — is the first author of the study.

UTIs are extremely prevalent. According to worldwide estimates, around 150 million people develop a UTI each year.

Dr. Lin and colleagues explain in their paper that Escherichia coli causes most UTIs. Some recent studies have found that the strains of E. coli that lead to UTIs are different to intestinal strains and normal commensal strains, and they are likely to be present in meat.

So, the researchers hypothesized that because vegetarians avoid eating meat, they should have less exposure to UTI-causing strains of E. coli.

No study so far has examined this matter, write the authors, so Dr. Lin and team set out to do so.