Finding new noninvasive treatments for obesity Dr. Shriya Srinivasan, a former MIT graduate student and postdoc who is now an assistant professor of bioengineering at Harvard University, and the lead author of this study, told Medical News Today that the development of new noninvasive methods for treating obesity is of importance in confronting the multifaceted challenges posed by this global health crisis. “Traditional interventions, such as invasive surgeries, can be associated with significant risks, costs, and lifestyle modifications, limiting their applicability and effectiveness,” Dr. Srinivasan continued. “Noninvasive methods for treating obesity offer alternatives to invasive procedures, reducing associated risks and costs while improving accessibility for a broader population.” In developing the ingestible capsule, she explained they wanted to develop a method that relied on the body’s natural signaling mechanisms in a closed-loop fashion. “We believe that relying on these mechanisms will minimize side effects. Relying on mechanostimulation has not yet been explored in this application and may offer a new modality that could lead to increased efficacy, overcoming the limitations of current methods. (And) a capsule-based solution offers scalability and minimization of costs, making this accessible to global populations,” she added.

40% less food intake with the capsule According to researchers, the ingestible pill is about the size of a multivitamin and is powered by a small silver oxide battery. Dr. Srinivasan said the ingestible capsule is swallowed about 20 minutes prior to a meal. “It turns on when it makes contact with gastric fluid in the stomach. It then vibrates and activates the stretch receptors to signal that the stomach is distended or full. This will then make the subject less hungry, limiting intake,” she explained. “We feel satiated, or full, primarily when stretch receptors in the stomach indicate that the stomach is ‘full’ of food. We can activate these stretch receptors with just vibration — even in an empty stomach — thereby ‘tricking’ the stomach into feeling full.”

— Dr. Shriya Srinivasan Dr. Srinivasan and her team conducted research on how well the ingestible capsule might work via an animal model. They found animals given the pill 20 minutes before eating reduced their food intake by about 40%. “Given the neurophysiology and metabolic results in the study, we expected the [vibrations] to indeed decrease intake, consistent with the mechanism and physiological principles governing hunger and feeding,” Dr. Srinivasan said. “However, we were impressed by the level to which it was effective, especially in the swine model as these animals normally have a large appetite. It was a very consistent effect, which supports our hypotheses about the working mechanism,” she said.

An alternative to GLP-1 medications like Ozempic In addition to the reduced food intake, researchers also found the animals in the study gained weight more slowly during periods when they were treated with the vibrating pill. “We know that consistent limited intake leads to decreased weight gain,” Dr. Srinivasan said. “Since the [vibrations from the capsule] leads to decreased intake, this tool may be useful to people seeking to minimize their weight gain.” While GLP-1 receptor agonists have recently become very popular as a way to potentially lose weight, the scientists noted there are some potential barriers to these medications, including cost, availability, and the need for them to be self-injected. “For a lot of populations, some of the more effective therapies for obesity are very costly,” Dr. Srinivasan said. “At scale, our device could be manufactured at a pretty cost-effective price point. I’d love to see how this would transform care and therapy for people in global health settings who may not have access to some of the more sophisticated or expensive options that are available today,” she added.