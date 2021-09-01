Share on Pinterest Prof. Hans Adolf Krebs, pictured in his laboratory at the University of Sheffield, oversaw the Sorby trials and subsequently won the 1953 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Keystone-France / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Recommendations for the daily minimum requirements of vitamin C are based on a landmark, if unsettling, study from the 1940s.

Now, researchers have reanalyzed that study’s data using modern statistical tools.

The new analysis suggests a much higher recommendation for the minimum amount of vitamin C required daily for good health. In the 1940s, England’s Sorby Research Institute conducted experiments to learn how much vitamin C a person needs to avoid scurvy. The study’s findings were later used to justify recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) about how much vitamin C is needed for good health. A fresh analysis of data collected in the Sorby experiments reveals that a person actually needs about twice the current recommended daily amount of vitamin C — 95 milligrams (mg) a day rather than 45 mg a day. At the time the Sorby study was completed, researchers, who did not have the advantage of computers and modern statistical methodologies, used the “eyeball method” to derive their recommendations. They concluded that people needed just 10 mg of vitamin C each day to avoid scurvy. The WHO misinterpreted this and quadrupled the figure when making its recommendations. But the new analysis suggests that even this falls far short. The new findings appear in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition .

A better analysis Among other roles, vitamin C is important for the production of collagen, a protein that builds scar tissue, which binds together wounds, allowing them to heal. Collagen also plays a role in heart health by maintaining blood vessel walls. According to the new analysis: “Robust parametric analyses of the [Sorby] trial data reveal that an average daily vitamin C intake of 95 mg is required to prevent weak scar strength for 97.5% of the population. Such a vitamin C intake is more than double the daily 45 mg vitamin C intake recommended by the WHO but is consistent with the writing panels for the National Academy of Medicine and [other] countries.” The National Institutes of Health (NIH), in the United States, currently recommends 90 mg of the vitamin per day for men and 75 mg per day for women. The study also found that it takes longer to recover from vitamin C depletion than was previously believed, and this recovery requires higher doses of the vitamin.



The researchers concluded that even taking 90-mg doses daily for 6 months is insufficient to reestablish normal wound healing, and that it is still unclear how long vitamin C supplementation is needed for improvement in the majority of people. Michelle Routhenstein, a preventive cardiology dietitian who was not involved in the analysis, suggested to Medical News Today that vitamin C levels for heart health need further exploration: “While we know vitamin C is essential for heart health, likely due to its role in specific pathways like the nitric oxide pathway and glutathione pathway, the actual dosage recommended for individuals with heart disease needs to be revisited to ensure optimal levels.“

The Sorby trials Data from the Sorby trials were meticulously collected and continue to be of value. But the study’s methodologies reflect a very different time, when it comes to research ethics. Lead author of the new analysis Prof. Philippe Hujoel put it plainly, speaking to UW News: “The vitamin C experiment is a shocking study. They depleted people’s vitamin C levels long term and created life-threatening emergencies. It would never fly now.” Prof. Hujoel teaches oral health sciences and epidemiology at the University of Washington, in Seattle. The Sorby vitamin C investigation followed in the footsteps of similar experiments, which had established the minimum amounts of water, wheat, and vitamin A required for survival. The vitamin C study included 20 participants who were conscientious objectors in World War II. Each participant received either 0 mg, 10 mg, or 70 mg each day during the depletion period — then later received large, replenishing doses of the vitamin. To test the effects of the depletion, the researchers experimentally wounded the participants and assessed their healing, and specifically scarring, as evidence of the ability to produce collagen in response to a lack of vitamin C.