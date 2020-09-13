Advances in science are helping researchers find new ways to identify diseases earlier. A new breakthrough indicates that free, circulating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream may be a good predictor of future health and disease risk in aging men. Share on Pinterest Low levels of vitamin D correlate with age-related health problems, including osteoporosis.

Photo credit: Crevis/Adobe Stock Dr. Leen Antonio from University Hospitals Leuven in Belgium and a team of European researchers conducted the study. They presented their findings at the 22nd European Congress of Endocrinology (e-ECE 2020) conference in early September. Vitamin D is important for maintaining healthy bones, as well as protecting against infections and diseases. Vitamin D deficiency is a major global health problem, with estimates suggesting that about 1 billion people have low levels of vitamin D in their blood.

Health risks of vitamin D deficiency Vitamin D deficiency is particularly common in older people. Also, studies are increasingly showing the importance of vitamin D in protecting against a range of health conditions associated with aging. Researchers have linked low blood levels of vitamin D with major age-related health problems, including: osteoporosis

increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease

cancer

type 2 diabetes

cognitive decline

Forms of vitamin D There are several forms, or metabolites, of vitamin D in the body. However, the medical community typically uses the total amount of these metabolites to determine people’s vitamin D status. The body converts the prohormone form, 25-dihydroxyvitamin D, to 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D, which scientists consider the active form of vitamin D in the body. However, more than 99% of all metabolites of vitamin D in the blood are bound to proteins, so only a tiny portion of it can be biologically active. This explains why the free, active forms of the vitamin may be a better predictor of current and future health than the total levels.