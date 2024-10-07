The researchers found vitamin D supplementation provided the greatest benefit to non-Westerners, people with lower levels of circulating vitamin D in their blood, people with a BMI of under 30, and people ages 50 and older.

The resulting findings were less hampered by conflicts, and a few special cases relating to specific populations emerged.

A key component of the meta-study was a cataloging of differences between the RCTs that might explain their varying conclusions. Once those differences were understood, the authors of the meta-study could re-analyze and compare the RTCs’ data in a more balanced, apples-to-apples manner.

The researchers from China and the United States examined the details of 99 randomized, controlled trials (RCTs) published until March 26, 2024. The trials involved 17,656 participants and were conducted among widely varying populations in various global locations.

These benefits included reductions in systolic and diastolic blood pressure, overall cholesterol, hemoglobin A1C—a marker of type 2 diabetes—and fasting blood glucose and insulin.

The authors of the meta-study found that taking a median dose of 3,320 International Units (IU) of vitamin D per day, or around 83 micrograms, was associated with several significant cardiometabolic benefits.

A new, comprehensive review of existing, often conflicting, research on the benefits of vitamin D supplementation extracts a fresh view of its value in maintaining cardiometabolic health.

Simin Liu, MD, ScD, professor of epidemiology, surgery, and medicine at Brown University, Providence, RI, and corresponding author of the meta-study, described some ways in which the RCTs differed from each other that caused them to arrive at different conclusions.

“Several main sources of heterogeneity in earlier studies that led to conflicting findings relating supplementation to cardiometabolic risk factors included ethnocultural background, age, body weight, and study participants’ circulating 25[OH]D levels at enrollment,” he said.

The level of serum 25[OH]D circulating in one’s blood is considered the most reliable indicator of the body’s total vitamin D supply , including naturally produced vitamin D from the skin and from dietary supplements.

Jayne Morgan, MD, cardiologist and the Executive Director of Health and Community Education at the Piedmont Healthcare Corporation in Atlanta, GA, who was not involved in the meta-study, noted another reason the medical community is not as confident regarding vitamin D as one might hope.

“While there are a plethora of studies demonstrating a link between taking vitamin D and a lower risk of heart disease, there is still a lack of a direct cause and effect. Further, although low serum vitamin D levels are associated with increased cardiovascular risk, it remains unclear whether this is a cause or contributing factor to heart disease, or rather a consequence of heart disease.”

— Jayne Morgan, MD

Still, “Here is where the data is leaning but [there is] nothing definitive yet regarding cardiovascular endpoints. So while there is not the standard of evidence-based data here, it certainly reaches the metric of evidence-informed,” Morgan said.