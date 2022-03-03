Share on Pinterest According to a recent study, D2 and D3 may have different effects on the body. Marco Furia/EyeEm/Getty Images

Researchers recently investigated the genetic effects of the two forms of vitamin D: D2 and D3.

They found that vitamin D3 is linked to enhanced immune function but that its effects differ among ethnic groups.

They say that further research with a larger sample size is necessary to confirm their results.

Vitamin D is crucial for maintaining bone health , cellular function, and immune function.

Multiple studies show that low vitamin D levels are linked to an increased risk of fractures, as well as the development of some cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and inflammatory diseases.

Of the two kinds of vitamin D , vitamin D2, or ergocalciferol, occurs naturally in plants and fungi, whereas D3, or cholecalciferol, occurs in animal products.

Unlike vitamin D2, the body can produce vitamin D3 in the skin when it gets exposure to UVB radiation from sunlight.

Whether vitamin D2 and vitamin D3 have the same effect on human physiology remains unknown. Although some studies suggest that long-term vitamin D2 and D3 supplementation have similar effects on vitamin D blood concentrations, others report that D3 supplements lead to higher concentrations than D2 supplements.

Meanwhile, one study found that vitamin D3 supplements are linked to reduced cancer mortality compared with vitamin D2 supplements. Another study found that D2 and D3 supplements have different effects on depression.

The research on how vitamin D2 and D3 supplements affect gene expression in people is limited. Investigating underlying gene expression following supplementation with these variants could improve the understanding of how they affect the body. This knowledge could improve supplement recommendations.

In a recent study, researchers investigated gene expression following vitamin D supplementation. They used data from a previously conducted study — the D2-D3 Study — that found that vitamin D3 increased overall vitamin D levels more than vitamin D2.

Following a genetic analysis, the researchers found that vitamin D3 and vitamin D2 affect different ethnic groups in distinct ways. They also found that vitamin D3 is linked to an improved immune system in white individuals, whereas vitamin D2 is not.

The study appears in Frontiers in Immunology.