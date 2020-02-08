A new consensus statement urges healthcare professionals to measure waist circumference in addition to body mass index in order to manage patients’ health and longevity and avoid obesity-related health risks. Share on Pinterest New research stresses the importance of waist circumference for overall health. The statement appears in the journal Nature Reviews Endocrinology . Robert Ross, who is a professor in the School of Kinesiology and Health Studies at Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada, is the first author of the paper. In their statement, Prof. Ross and colleagues sum up the existing evidence that body mass index (BMI) is not enough to assess the cardiometabolic health risks of obesity on its own. Their round-up of “decades of unequivocal evidence,” the authors hope, “will empower health practitioners and professional societies to routinely include waist circumference in the evaluation and management of patients with overweight or obesity.”

Why waist circumference is a ‘vital sign’ Studies that Prof. Ross and colleagues reference in their statement showed that waist circumference was the strongest predictor of visceral fat (the fat stored inside the abdominal cavity and around several vital organs), which poses the most significant health risk. Secondly, they argue for the inclusion of waist circumference guidelines in the global obesity surveillance schemes, seeing that more and more people have abdominal obesity. Not having waist circumference guidelines alongside BMI may provide an inaccurate picture of the global prevalence of obesity and recent trends, they say. Furthermore, the researchers explain, waist circumference is a strong predictor of death risk, unlike BMI. This may be partly because waist circumference helps identify people with large amounts of visceral fat. In conclusion, write Prof. Ross and colleagues: “We recommend that measurements of waist circumference and BMI should become a standard part of clinical encounters (that is, an accepted ‘vital sign’).”



Lifestyle changes can affect waist size Furthermore, “lifestyle-induced reductions in waist circumference are associated with improvements in cardiometabolic risk factors with or without corresponding weight loss,” write the authors, adding that waist circumference can be lowered with exercise or diet, “with or without corresponding weight loss.” As a result, they recommend that doctors and health practitioners routinely monitor waist circumference to help determine whether lifestyle changes are working. Specifically, the statement continues, “We recommend that waist circumference measurements are obtained at the level of the iliac crest or the midpoint between the last rib and iliac crest.” The open-access paper also includes a link to healthy waist guidelines and ways to measure one’s waist, as well as ethnicity-specific thresholds of what constitutes a healthy circumference.