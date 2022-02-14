The fourth trimester is when the typical woman is arguably at her most vulnerable, and yet it’s also the moment when she’s discharged from care and waved off into the sunset with her newborn. The bit that the books I’d read conveniently finished before, that the pre-birth classes I’d so diligently attended via Zoom with my husband hadn’t quite had time to mention.

This is the topsy-turvy chunk of time immediately after birth, where your body is recovering and repairing itself after 9 months of growth and the trauma of childbirth.

What I hadn’t prepared for, however, was how to understand my needs after the birth, in the limbo land nicknamed the fourth trimester .

I was also ready for what to look out for with my daughter, too. From feeding cues to telltale indicators of colic , I felt confident I could, or at least try to, anticipate and understand her needs.

After all, I knew I wasn’t exactly checking in for a spa treatment, and the labor itself served a logical purpose, with every rolling wave of pain a necessary endurance test to get me one step closer to meeting my baby girl.

When I gave birth to my daughter, I was prepared for pretty much everything. The nursery was ready and waiting. The hospital bags were packed, the snacks primed and ready, the birth plan dutifully filled in. Even the pain of labor — so intense that at times I questioned how I’d actually survive it — didn’t phase me.

Every woman who gives birth will experience the so-called fourth trimester: the weeks and months directly after childbirth when transitioning from pregnancy to a new mum. So why is it so rarely talked about before birth?

The fourth trimester varies for every woman, with no two experiencing the same range of side effects. Some of these are obvious, such as bleeding, wound recovery (be it a cesarean delivery or stitches from a tear and/or episiotomy), and the infamous exhaustion that can come hand in hand with a newborn. But others are not so obvious.

Other side effects experienced by women after birth can include:

prolapses, triggered by a weakened pelvic floor

breast pain, ranging from cracked nipples to mastitis

diastasis recti: the separation of the stomach muscles, resulting in the so-called “tummy gap”

hair loss, brought on by hormonal changes

the baby blues

postnatal depression, which can affect anywhere from 10–15% of new mums

From a personal perspective, I quickly realized that I had no clue about what would happen during the fourth trimester.

What I quickly realized after my birth experience is that no one discusses what happens to your body in the fourth trimester. You’re effectively handed your newborn, told to take some pain relief, and waved off into the sunset.

You’re no longer privy to the same level of medical scrutiny you were under during pregnancy. In the United Kingdom, beyond a couple of health visitor appointments in the early days and a 6-week checkup with your GP, you’re effectively left to just get on with it.

I was so ill-prepared for the physical realities of life after birth that I assumed:

I’d have a posing-on-the-steps moment à la Kate Middleton, complete with perfectly styled hair, eyelash extensions, and a serenely snoozing newborn.

I’d be heading out on long family walks, pushing the pram, within 48 hours of giving birth.

My tummy would magically flatten itself within maybe, say, 3 days of the baby arriving.

Let the record state that I’m not an idiot. (No, really.) But depictions of life after birth, as shown in the movies and via glossy social media feeds, led me to believe the biggest issue I’d face would be a bit of blood and finding a concealer industrial-strength enough to tackle the inevitable shadows under my eyes.

It was only when I found myself consulting “Dr. Google” at 2 a.m. that I realised exactly how little I knew, and how minimal the discussion is about our bodies postbirth — what is and isn’t normal, what help is available, and what you can do to help yourself feel better.

For women who don’t have the headspace to wonder how they can, say, diagnose — or fix — a tummy gap, it can be all too easy to just assume that this is just the penalty for having a baby while questioning every twinge or odd sensation and consulting online forums that only ever imply the worst.

This has a knock-on effect, of course. The physical strain of postbirth symptoms can all too easily influence a woman’s mood, with stress and anxiety blending with sleep deprivation and a hormonal cocktail to result in depression.

Factor in a wailing newborn and unwanted opinions thrown in from every angle, and it’s quite easy to see why, for some women, it’s simply too much to handle.

While the cutesy-sounding baby blues are common, so too is postnatal depression, which affects as many as 1 in 10 women within the first year of giving birth, according to the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS). It can affect dads, too.