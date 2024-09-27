Do these so-called weekend warriors get the same health benefits as those who exercise more evenly across the week? According to a new study in the journal Circulation , they do.

Due to hectic work and social lives, many people do not have adequate time in their schedule to exercise throughout the week. Instead, they squeeze their weekly physical activity in during their weekends.

However, little research has been done to date into how this modern exercise pattern impacts overall disease risk or cardiometabolic disease risk. The latest study helps answer this question.

Recently, studies have shown that weekend warriors get the same brain health benefits as non-weekend warriors. Another study found that weekend warriors derive the same cardiovascular and mortality benefits .

Although scientists have established that keeping active is linked to a reduced risk of a wide range of diseases, questions still remain. One important outstanding question is whether weekend warriors get the same benefits as people who spread their activity throughout the week.

Today, thanks to modern technology, we are much more sedentary. However, to maintain good health, we need to move our bodies. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends “at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.”

Millions of years ago, when our ancestors were roaming the plains of Africa, physical activity was part of everyday life. Even 100 years ago, people were more active in daily life: Jobs were more likely to be manual, and if you needed to get somewhere, you usually had to walk.

In other words, weekend warriors do get the same benefits as those who spread exercise more evenly across their week.

In total, compared with the inactive participants, both active groups had a reduced risk of more than 200 diseases. Interestingly, the scientists found no significant differences between the risk reductions in the two active groups.

Compared with the inactive group, both the weekend warriors and regular activity groups had lower disease risks. The strongest associations were for cardiometabolic conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and sleep apnea.

The authors used data from almost 90,000 people in the United Kingdom with an average age of 62. They all wore an accelerometer for 1 week to track physical movement. Using this activity data, they divided people into three groups:

Medical News Today contacted Rigved Tadwalkar, MD, a board certified cardiologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, who was not involved in the research, and asked him about the study’s strengths and limitations.

“The study’s use of accelerometer data to objectively measure physical activity levels is a strength, as it overcomes some limitations of previous studies that relied on self-reported activity,” he said.

He also praised the large dataset. However, there were also limitations.

“Using a single UK-based sample, predominantly comprising white individuals, may limit the generalizability of the findings to other populations,” Tadwalkar explained.

Also, they only captured one week of activity data, which may not accurately represent an individual’s long-term activity.

Bradley Serwer, MD, an interventional cardiologist and chief medical officer at VitalSolution, an Ingenovis Health company, who was not involved in the research, outlined another limitation: “The authors only looked at people who were on average 62+/- 8 years of age. The results of this study may or may not translate to a younger population.”

“Nevertheless, for people seeking to incorporate a more active lifestyle, these findings offer encouraging insights. While regular and evenly spread physical activity is still beneficial, the study suggests that even if people find it challenging to exercise daily, they can still achieve health benefits by exercising just a couple of days per week.”

— Rigved Tadwalkar, MD

MNT also contacted John Bahadorani, MD, a board-certified interventional cardiologist at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, CA. Bahadorani, who was not involved in the research, was similarly upbeat: