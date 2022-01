Share on Pinterest Westend61/Getty Images A new study suggests that a low-fat vegan diet may be more effective than the Mediterranean diet for promoting healthy weight loss.

In the study, the Mediterranean diet did not cause significant changes in weight, insulin sensitivity or resistance, or cholesterol levels.

If these findings are accurate, people looking to lose weight and improve their overall health now have a more effective, eco-friendly option. Many people advocate the Mediterranean diet, which involves eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and olive oil while limiting the intake of saturated fat and red meat. However, there is increasing evidence that following a vegan diet — by avoiding all animal-based foods — may offer similar benefits. A 2020 review concluded that veganism is linked to at least 11 major health benefits, including a reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. In a recent study, researchers set out to compare the benefits of vegan and Mediterranean diets. “Previous studies have suggested that both Mediterranean and vegan diets improve body weight and cardiometabolic risk factors,” says study author Dr. Hana Kahleova, Ph.D., director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine in Washington, D.C. “We decided to test the diets head to head and found that a vegan diet is more effective for both improving health markers and boosting weight loss,” Dr. Kahleova adds. This finding could be good news for people looking to reach or maintain a moderate weight, reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease, or improve various other health metrics. It could also be good for the environment. Plant-based foods produce far fewer carbon emissions and use less water and land to grow than animal products. Eating more plant-based foods and fewer animal-based foods may also help alleviate global hunger. The recent study appears in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition.

Benefits of both diets In the 1960s , researchers started formally exploring the benefits of a so-called Mediterranean diet, a term that people initially used to describe a diet high in vegetable oils and low in saturated fats. Today, the term Mediterranean diet describes traditional eating habits in the many countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. Therefore, it encompasses regional, cultural, ethnic, religious, agricultural, and economic factors affecting how, what, when, and where people eat. Based on the scientific evidence, it seems fairly clear that following a Mediterranean diet reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association state that eating a Mediterranean-style diet may reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. They also note that it may reduce the risk of dementia and improve brain health. However, although the Mediterranean diet has become one of the most popular diets for overall health, experts know less about its effect on body weight and weight loss. A few studies have explored the issue, but their results are difficult to interpret because the researchers often ask the participants to limit their caloric intake or change their exercise habits. At the same time, new research is establishing a positive association between a vegetarian or vegan diet and various health metrics, including cholesterol, blood pressure, body weight, and blood sugar, among others. People following a low-fat vegan diet avoid foods of animal origin — including meat, fish, dairy, and eggs — and foods high in fat, especially saturated fat. It makes sense that a low-fat vegan diet would offer similar benefits to a Mediterranean diet. Both diets focus on consuming plant-based foods and avoiding red meats high in saturated fat and cholesterol. The latest study was the first randomized trial to compare the efficacy of the two diets.