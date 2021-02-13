Share on Pinterest Westend61/Getty Images

A new study suggests that a low-fat vegan diet may be more effective than the Mediterranean diet for promoting healthy weight loss.

In the study, the Mediterranean diet did not cause significant changes in weight, insulin sensitivity or resistance, or cholesterol levels.

If these findings are accurate, people looking to lose weight and improve their overall health now have a more effective, eco-friendly option.

Many people advocate the Mediterranean diet, which involves eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and olive oil while limiting the intake of saturated fat and red meat.

However, there is increasing evidence that following a vegan diet — by avoiding all animal-based foods — may offer similar benefits.

A 2020 review concluded that veganism is linked to at least 11 major health benefits, including a reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. In a recent study, researchers set out to compare the benefits of vegan and Mediterranean diets.

“Previous studies have suggested that both Mediterranean and vegan diets improve body weight and cardiometabolic risk factors,” says study author Dr. Hana Kahleova, Ph.D., director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine in Washington, D.C.

“We decided to test the diets head to head and found that a vegan diet is more effective for both improving health markers and boosting weight loss,” Dr. Kahleova adds.

This finding could be good news for people looking to reach or maintain a moderate weight, reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease, or improve various other health metrics.

It could also be good for the environment.

Plant-based foods produce far fewer carbon emissions and use less water and land to grow than animal products. Eating more plant-based foods and fewer animal-based foods may also help alleviate global hunger.

The recent study appears in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition.