A recent study shows that high-protein diets may promote weight management by reducing levels of a gut bacteria linked to intestinal fat absorption. Melanie DeFazio/Stocksy

In a recent study, researchers investigated the causes of weight regain following weight loss from dieting.

The findigns show that high-protein diets help promote weight management by reducing levels of a particular gut bacteria linked to intestinal fat absorption.

The researchers noted that reducing levels of specific gut bacteria via a high-protein diet or antibiotics could promote sustained weight loss after dietary restriction.

Obesity has multiple health effects, including increased cardiovascular risk and risk for mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 42% of adults in the United States ages 20 and over are obese. What’s more, 73.6% of U.S. adults in the same age demographic are living with either obesity or being overweight.

Losing weight is the main goal of obesity treatments. However, recent literature reviews report that following initial weight loss, weight regain is typical .

In addition, a 2001 meta-analysis of weight loss diets found that over 50% of weight loss is regained within 2 years and that over 80% of lost weight is regained within 5 years.

Understanding how to prevent weight regain after dietary restriction could pave the way for improved obesity treatment plans.

Recently, researchers studied the effects of diets with varying protein levels on fat levels in mice following dietary restriction.

Dr. Tonia Vinton, assistant professor of internal medicine specializing in obesity at U.T. Southwestern Medical Center, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today:

“This study suggests that after a short period of dietary restriction — such as intermittent fasting or very low-calorie dieting attempts — a high-protein diet may prevent weight [regain] by increasing Lactobacillus gut bacteria, which [limits] intestinal lipid absorption.”